Occidental to Announce Second Quarter Results Wednesday, July 31, 2019; Hold Conference Call Thursday, August 1, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 09, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


HOUSTON, July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) will announce its second quarter 2019 financial results after close of market on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, and will hold a conference call to discuss results on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 12 p.m. Eastern/11 a.m. Central.

The conference call may be accessed by calling 1-866-871-6512 (international callers dial 1-412-317-5417) or via webcast at oxy.com/investors. Participants may pre-register for the conference call at http://dpregister.com/10133248.

Second quarter 2019 financial results will be available through the Investor Relations section of the company's website. A recording of the webcast will be posted on the website after the call is completed.

About Occidental

Occidental is an international oil and gas exploration and production company with operations in the United States, Middle East and Latin America. Headquartered in Houston, Occidental is one of the largest U.S. oil and gas companies, based on equity market capitalization. Occidental's midstream and marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores hydrocarbons and other commodities. The company's wholly owned subsidiary OxyChem manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. Occidental posts or provides links to important information on its website at oxy.com.

Contacts:

Media:

Melissa E. Schoeb

713-366-5615

melissa_schoeb@oxy.com

or

Investors:

Jeff Alvarez

713-215-7864

jeff_alvarez@oxy.com

On the web: oxy.com

Source: Occidental Petroleum Corporation

