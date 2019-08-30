Quantcast

ObsEva SA to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

By GlobeNewswire,  August 30, 2019, 01:00:00 AM EDT


Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - August 30, 2019- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that Company Management will be participating  two upcoming investor conferences.

 

  • The Goldman Sachs Ninth Annual Biotech Symposium taking place Friday, September 6, 2019 in London.

     
  • The H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment taking place in New York, September 8-10, 2019. ObsEva will present on Monday, September 9 at 10:50 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

 

The H.C. Wainwright presentation webcast will be available in the Event Calendar under "Investors" section of ObsEva's website www.ObsEva.com.

 

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.ObsEva.com.

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Media Contact Switzerland and Europe:

Christophe Lamps

Dynamics Group

cla@dynamicsgroup.ch

+41 22 308 6220 Office

+41 79 476 26 87 Mobile

 

Media Contact U.S.:

Marion Janic

RooneyPartners LLC

mjanic@rooneyco.com

+1 212 223 4017 Office

+1 646 537 5649 Mobile

 

CEO Office Contact:

Shauna Dillon

Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch

+41 22 552 1550

 

Investor Contact:

Mario Corso

Senior Director, Investor Relations

mario.corso@obseva.com

+1 857 972 9347 Office

+1 781 366 5726 Mobile

 

 

 

Source: ObsEva SA

