Quantcast

ObsEva SA to Hold Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Business Update Call on August 7, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 05, 2019, 01:00:00 AM EDT


 

Geneva, Switzerland and Boston, MA - August 5, 2019- ObsEva SA (NASDAQ: OBSV / SIX: OBSN), a Swiss clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy, today announced that it will release second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.  ObsEva management will host an investment community conference call at 8.00 a.m. Eastern Time, 2.00 p.m. Central European Time, on August 7, 2019, to discuss these financial results and provide a corporate update. 

Investors may participate by dialing (844) 419-1772 for U.S. callers or +1 (213) 660-0921 for international callers, and referring to conference ID 4564897.  A webcast of the conference call can be accessed under the "Investors" section of ObsEva's website www.obseva.com.

 

About ObsEva

ObsEva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the clinical development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for serious conditions that compromise a woman's reproductive health and pregnancy. Through strategic in-licensing and disciplined drug development, ObsEva has established a late-stage clinical pipeline with development programs focused on treating endometriosis, uterine fibroids, preterm labor and improving IVF outcomes. ObsEva is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market and is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSV" and on the SIX Swiss Exchange where it is trading under the ticker symbol "OBSN". For more information, please visit www.obseva.com.

 

###

 

For further information, please contact:

 

Media Contact Switzerland and Europe:

Christophe Lamps

Dynamics Group

cla@dynamicsgroup.ch

+41 22 308 6220 Office

+41 79 476 26 87 Mobile

 

Media Contact U.S.:

Marion Janic

RooneyPartners LLC

mjanic@rooneyco.com

+1 212 223 4017 Office

+1 646 537 5649 Mobile

 

CEO Office Contact:

Shauna Dillon

Shauna.dillon@obseva.ch

+41 22 552 1550



Investor Contact:

Mario Corso

Senior Director, Investor Relations

mario.corso@obseva.com

+1 857 972 9347 Office

+1 781 366 5726 Mobile

 

###

 

 

 

Attachment

Source: ObsEva SA

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: OBSV




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8004.07
-107.05  ▼  1.32%
DJIA 26485.01
-98.41  ▼  0.37%
S&P 500 2932.05
-21.51  ▼  0.73%
Data as of Aug 2, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar