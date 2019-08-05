Quantcast

Obalon Therapeutics to Present at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  August 05, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


SAN DIEGO, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, announces that William Plovanic, Obalon's President and Chief Financial Officer, and Bob MacDonald, the Company's Chief Retail Officer will present a corporate overview at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference taking place August 7-8, 2019 in Boston.                                                                                  

Presentation Details:

Date and Time: Thursday, August 8, 2019, 9:00am ET

Location: InterContinental Hotel, Boston, MA

A webcast of the live presentation will be accessible at http://wsw.com/webcast/canaccord35/obln/ and will be archived for 90 days following the event. 

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss. For more information, please visit http://www.obalon.com/.

For Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:

William Plovanic

President and Chief Financial Officer

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Office: +1 760 607 5103

wplovanic@obalon.com

Source: Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

