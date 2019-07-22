Quantcast

Obalon Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call for July 24, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

By GlobeNewswire,  July 22, 2019, 09:00:00 AM EDT


SAN DIEGO, July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLN), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, announces that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 24, 2019, and hold a conference call at 8:30 AM Eastern Time (5:30 AM Pacific Time) to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a business update. Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (844) 889-7791 (U.S.) or (661) 378-9934 (international) using passcode 1787979. Media and individuals will be in a listen-only mode. Participants are asked to dial in a few minutes prior to the call to register for the event. The conference call will also be webcast live at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/vvo9cozg.

An archive of the webcast will be available for twelve months following the event on the Obalon Therapeutics website located at http://investor.obalon.com in the "News & Events" section. 

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss. For more information, please visit www.obalon.com.

For Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Investor Contact:

William Plovanic

President & Chief Financial Officer

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Office: +1 760 607 5103

wplovanic@obalon.com 

Source: Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

