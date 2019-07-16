Obalon Obtains Two New U.S. Patents Covering Its Proprietary Intragastric Balloon System



Expands the Company's intellectual property estate to 22 issued U.S. patents

SAN DIEGO, July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN), a vertically integrated medical technology company with the first and only FDA-approved swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system for the treatment of obesity, announced that the U.S. Patent and Trade Office has issued the Company two new patents: U.S. Patent No. 10,327,936 and U.S. Patent No. 10,335,303. The newly issued patents provide additional coverage for Obalon's proprietary intragastric balloon system and specific technological components. The issued patent claims include an encapsulated gastric balloon with a push catheter assembly to aid balloon placement in patients that may not be able to easily swallow the capsule, and the Company's innovative self-sealing valve system that is critical to enabling the use of gas to fill the balloon.



Obalon now has 22 patents issued in the U.S. and 31 patents issued internationally covering the Company's proprietary Obalon Balloon System and 24 and 55 patent applications pending in the U.S. and international territories, respectively.

"These patents add to the intellectual property portfolio covering our swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon system in the U.S.," said Mark Brister, Obalon's Chief Technology Officer. "We believe that our novel technology platform featuring the Obalon Balloon, Obalon Navigation System™, and our Obalon Touch® Inflation Dispenser significantly differentiates our product offering from liquid-filled intragastric balloons."

About Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is a San Diego-based company focused on developing and commercializing novel technologies for weight loss. For more information, please visit www.obalon.com.

