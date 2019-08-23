O3 Mining Completes Acquisition of Harricana River Mining Corporation





TORONTO, Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O3 Mining Inc. ("O3 Mining") (TSXV:OIII) is pleased to announce that it has acquired Harricana River Mining Corporation Inc. ("Harricana Mining") pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated July 19, 2019 among Harricana Mining, O3 Mining and 9401-3513 Québec Inc. ("O3 Subco"), a wholly owned subsidiary of O3 Mining (the "Amalgamation Agreement"). Pursuant to the Amalgamation Agreement, Harricana Mining and O3 Subco amalgamated under the provisions of the Business Corporations Act (Québec), with the resulting company being a wholly-owned subsidiary of O3 Mining (the "Amalgamation").



Under the terms of the Amalgamation Agreement, shareholders of Harricana Mining are entitled to receive, a pro-rata basis, an aggregate of 773,196 common shares of O3 Mining in exchange for all of the issued and outstanding shares of Harricana Mining.

With this acquisition, O3 Mining has acquired Harricana Mining's gold project located within the city limits of Val d'Or, Quebec and extending 5.6 km to the northeast of the city centre ("Harricana Mine Project"). The Harricana Mine Project consists of three contiguous claim blocks known as the "Aur Area A" and "Aur Area B" located in Bourlamaque Township and "Area C" located in Bourlamaque and Dubuisson Townships. The total area of the property is approximately 1,338.4 ha (3,307.2 acres) consisting of 82 mining claims. The Harricana Mine Property contains at least 4 areas of gold mineralization, namely, the original Harricana Mine, north-northwest of the mine known as the Hydro Zone, north of the mine known as the High Voltage Zone and the Aur Area 'A' Option zone.

José Vizquerra Benavides, President and Chief Executive Officer of O3 Mining, stated: "This additional transaction is complementary to our current land package while providing an excellent opportunity for the shareholders of Harricana Mining to join our emerging exploration and development company." Mr. Vizquerra Benavides further commented: "The acquisition will advance O3 Mining's strategy of being a premier gold exploration company in Canada and an emerging consolidator of exploration properties in the highly-prospective gold camps in Canada - our focus is on areas we are very familiar with in Ontario and Québec. Our goal is to rapidly become a multi-million ounce, high-growth exploration company."

The Amalgamation is subject to the final approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining's mission is to become a premier gold exploration company in Canada and an emerging consolidator of exploration properties in prospective gold camps in Canada - focused on projects in Ontario and Québec - with a goal of becoming a multi-million ounce, high-growth company.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and holds a 100% interest in the Marban Block Project and the Garrison Project. The Marban Block Project is located in the heart of Québec's prolific Abitibi gold mining district and comprised of four contiguous claim groups in the Malartic mining camp - Norlartic, First Canadian, Marban and Gold Hawk - and currently consists of 30 mining claims and three mining concessions that cover 1,023 hectares. The Garrison Project is located in the Larder Lake Mining Division in Northern Ontario and comprised of three main deposits - the Garrcon, Jonpol and 903 deposits - as well as the past-producing Buffonta mine and the Gold Pike mine property.

