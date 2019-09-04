O3 Mining Announces 50,000 Meter Drill Program



Work Commences on Val d'Or Properties

TORONTO, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV:OIII, "O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it has initiated a 50,000-meter drill program on its Val d'Or properties.



2019-2020 Drilling Targets





José Vizquerra Benavides, President and CEO, commented: "The financings represent an important milestone. We are initiating work on the Bulldog/Centremaque properties in the Val d' Or area of the prolific Abitibi gold district. Our plan is to commence an aggressive exploration program to confirm, upgrade and expand the current resources with a 50,000-meter drill program. O3 Mining is excited to initiate work in a World Class district that has historically produced over 30 million ounces of gold."

Drilling has commenced in the Centremaque area with the objectives of extending the current mineralization. Two additional drill rigs will be mobilized in the coming weeks on the recently discovered Bulldog zone which has recently returned important gold values including 10.87 g/t Au over 4.5 meters in hole OAX-18-245 (see Alexandria Minerals press release dated December 11, 2018). The Bulldog zone was discovered at the end of 2018 and has seen no follow-up. Mineralisation at Bulldog is hosted in strongly sheared and altered porphyry intrusions potentially analogous to Canadian Malartic. The Bulldog zone is open in all directions.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining is an emerging consolidator of exploration properties in prospective gold camps in Canada - focused on projects in Québec and Ontario - with a goal of becoming a multi-million ounce, high-growth company. The Company's goal is to become one of the premier gold exploration companies in Canada.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and holds a 100% interest in a number of properties in Québec (435,000 hectares) and Ontario (25,000 hectares). O3 Mining controls 61,000 hectares in Val-d'Or and over 50 kilometres of strike length of the Cadillac Larder break. The Company's projects host resources of 2,066,154 gold ounces of measured and indicated resources at 1.40 g/t Au and 1,059,057 gold ounces of inferred resources at 2.95 g/t Au in Val d'Or area, and also holds the Garrison project in Ontario with over 1,570,000 gold ounces of measured and indicated resources at 1.12 g/t Au. O3 Mining also has a portfolio of assets in the James Bay and Chibougamau regions of Québec and in the Hemlo district in Ontario.

Technical Information

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Pascal Simard, Eng, B.Sc. Exploration Manager, Northern Quebec for Osisko Mining Inc, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

