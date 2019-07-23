O2Micro to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results





GEORGE TOWN, Grand Cayman, July 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O2Micro® International Limited, (NASDAQ:OIIM), a global leader in the design, development and marketing of high-performance integrated circuits and solutions, will announce its financial results for the Second quarter ending June 30th, 2019, on Friday, August 2nd, 2019.



The press release will be followed by a conference call at 6:00 a.m. (Pacific), 9:00 a.m. (Eastern). You may participate using the following dial-in information.

Conference Code: 6588373

Participants, Int'l Toll: +1 334-777-6978

Participants, US/CAN: 800-367-2403

The Call-in Audio Replay will be available from August 2nd, 201912:00 Eastern Time (US & Canada) (UTC-05:00) through August 9th, 201912:00 Eastern Time (US & Canada) (UTC 5:00)

https://event.mymeetingroom.com/Public/WebRegistration/ZW5jPXNhQWNoekF6VkljMGw4UmZlZ2psSCt5YmxkeVFnQ0NNNFIzcUF2RFcrcSt3WU5HZTN0M3lzQ1dnd1lMOXlFSlRLNlJqR3VDQ09WRWNYYlZBbDc5ZlVRPT0=

A live webcast will also be available on the Company's website at http://ir.o2micro.com, and an online replay will be available on the website for one week.

About O2Micro

Founded in April 1995, O2Micro develops and markets innovative power management components for the Computer, Consumer, Industrial, Automotive and Communications markets. Products include Backlighting, Battery Management, Power Management and LED General Lighting.

The company maintains offices worldwide. Additional company and product information can be found on the company website at www.o2Micro.com.

