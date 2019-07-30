Quantcast

    NXT Energy Solutions Announces Release Date for Its Second Quarter 2019 Results and Conference Call

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 30, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


    CALGARY, Alberta, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXT Energy Solutions Inc. ("NXT" or the "Company") (TSX:SFD; OTC QB:NSFDF) announces it will release its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 after market close.  A conference call to discuss the second quarter 2019 results will be held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Mountain Time).  

    Details of the conference call are as follows:

    Date: Thursday, August 8, 2019
    Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2:30 p.m. Mountain Time)
    North American participants call: 1-866-323-9095
    International Dial In Numbers: https://www.confsolutions.ca/ILT?oss=7P1R8009525114
    Participant Pass Code 143071#

    NXT's second quarter 2019 financial and operating results will be filed in Canada on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will be available in the USA on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar.  The financial and operating results will also available on NXT's website at www.nxtenergy.com.

    About NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

    NXT Energy Solutions Inc. is a Calgary-based technology company whose proprietary SFD® survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used both onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with exploration potential. The SFD® survey system enables our clients to focus their hydrocarbon exploration decisions concerning land commitments, data acquisition expenditures and prospect prioritization on areas with the greatest potential.  SFD® is environmentally friendly and unaffected by ground security issues or difficult terrain and is the registered trademark of NXT Energy Solutions Inc.  NXT Energy Solutions Inc. provides its clients with an effective and reliable method to reduce time, costs, and risks related to exploration.

    Contact Information

    For investor and media inquiries please contact:

    Eugene Woychyshyn Mr. George Liszicasz
    Corporate Controller & Interim CFO President & CEO
    +1 403 206 0805 +1-403-206-0800
    nxt_info@nxtenergy.com nxt_info@nxtenergy.com
    www.nxtenergy.com www.nxtenergy.com

    Source: NXT Energy Solutions Inc.

