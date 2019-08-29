NXP Semiconductors Announces Increase of Quarterly Dividend





EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) today announced that, as part of the Quarterly Dividend Program, its board of directors has approved the payment of interim dividend for the third quarter of 2019 of $ 0.375 per ordinary share, reflecting an increase of 50% from the prior quarterly dividends. The interim dividend will be paid on October 4, 2019 to shareholders of record on September 16, 2019.



Taxation - Cash Dividends

Cash dividends will be subject to the deduction of Dutch dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15 percent, which may be reduced in certain circumstances. Non-Dutch resident shareholders, depending on their circumstances, may be entitled to a full or partial refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax. If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends, consult your tax advisor.

