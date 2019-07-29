NVIDIA RTX Studio Laptops and Mobile Workstations — Purpose-Built for Creators — Coming from Every Major OEM



10 New Designs from Dell, HP, Lenovo and BOXX Raise Total Number of RTX Studio Models to 27

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIGGRAPH—NVIDIA today announced that 10 new NVIDIA RTX™ Studio laptops and professional-grade mobile workstations are being released by major partners, delivering real-time ray tracing, advanced AI and ultra-high-resolution video editing to the world's 40 million creatives.



The latest designs from Dell, HP, Lenovo and BOXX bring the number of RTX Studio models to 27 — including 17 that are now available. These laptops power more than 40 creative and design applications that have turned "RTX On," enabling tens of millions of creatives to harness ray tracing and AI in their workflows. NVIDIA RTX features are being shown at SIGGRAPH this week in software from a diverse set of independent software vendors, including Adobe, Autodesk and Blackmagic Design.

NVIDIA also announced the availability of a new NVIDIA Studio Driver, which provides optimizations for popular creative apps updating around SIGGRAPH, including OTOY Octane Render, Blender, Autodesk Arnold, Maxon Cinema 4D, Substance Painter by Adobe and Magix VEGAS Pro. The latest Studio Driver adds an often-requested feature - support for 30-bit color in OpenGL apps such as Adobe Photoshop and Premiere for all GPUs. With this feature, creators can work with their HDR photos and videos with full accuracy and without the banding typical of 24-bit color.

"RTX Studio laptops and mobile workstations are moving rapidly to the center of the creative industries," said Jason Paul, general manager of GeForce software and technology at NVIDIA. "They put real-time ray tracing, advanced AI and video editing in ultra-high resolution within easy reach of creators, delivering capabilities in a mobile form factor that once required an entire studio."

The new configurations, which range from consumer laptops with GeForce RTX™ 2060 GPUs to professional-grade mobile workstations with Quadro RTX™ 5000 graphics, include:

"Dell Precision 7740 and 7540 mobile workstations, available with Quadro RTX GPUs, provide customers with the best possible experience when using the latest design, engineering and creative applications," said Tom Tobul, vice president of Specialty Products, Client Solutions at Dell. "In addition to workstation-grade performance, reliability and ISV certifications, professionals can now integrate advanced RTX ray-tracing and AI capabilities into their workflow, even when on the go."

"From real-time rendering to VR development and AI-enhanced video production, NVIDIA RTX Studio laptops enable creators and designers to tackle any creative workflow with amazing performance," said Carol Hess, vice president of Z by HP Products at HPI. "With Z by HP laptops, like boosted ZBook 15 and 17, our customers can carry the latest RTX capabilities with them to create their best work, whether in the field, at a client meeting or anywhere inspiration strikes."

"Based on Lenovo's customer feedback and user insights, we know our laptops are being used for daily work and heavy-duty digital content creation," said Jun Ouyang, vice president of Consumer PC Business, Intelligent Devices Group, at Lenovo. "In fact, Lenovo research reveals that graphics is ranked as one of the most critical features for high performance. That's why it was a natural fit for us to collaborate with NVIDIA, a leader in GPU technology, to launch the new Lenovo Legion Y740 Laptop Studio Edition. Featuring up to NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 with Max-Q design, the new Lenovo Legion laptop will offer content creators powerful performance in both work and play, all in a sleek and stylish design."

"We're enormously proud to feature the NVIDIA Quadro RTX GPU in our ThinkPad P Series mobile workstations. By supporting the NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 card, our new ThinkPad P53 is now the most powerful 15-inch mobile workstation available," said Rob Herman, general manager of the workstation and client AI business unit at Lenovo. "The ability to support real-time ray tracing, virtual reality and artificial intelligence on a 15-inch mobile workstation is a huge step for our users who don't want to compromise mobility for top performance."

RTX Studio laptops and mobile workstations are part of the NVIDIA Studio platform, which combines RTX GPUs with the NVIDIA Studio Stack of specialized SDKs and dedicated Studio Drivers. They meet the hardware and software requirements needed to receive the new RTX Studio badge, allowing creators to easily identify the right systems to power their creative workflows.

The systems and drivers are supported with rigorous hardware and software testing for top creative applications and workflows. RTX Studio mobile workstations based on Quadro RTX GPUs provide additional enterprise-level benefits, such as ISV certifications, IT management tools and advanced video and display features.

RTX Studio systems feature GeForce RTX 2080, 2070 and 2060 GPUs, as well as Quadro RTX 5000, 4000 and 3000 GPUs. The RTX GPUs accelerate content creation from video editing to 3D rendering, with performance up to 7x faster than that of the MacBook Pro(1). Quadro RTX 5000 GPU-based models include 16GB of graphics memory, the largest available in a mobile form factor, enabling advanced multi-app creative workflows and the use of large 3D models that are otherwise not possible on the go.

Many of these laptops feature 4K precision displays and NVIDIA Max-Q technology, enabling incredible performance and longer battery life in sleek, thin-and-light designs.

RTX Studio models available now include Acer ConceptD 7, Gigabyte AERO 15 OLED and AERO 17 HDR, BOXX GoBOXX SLM 15 and 17, Dell Precision 7540 and 7740, HP ZBook 15 and 17, Lenovo ThinkPad P53, MSI P65 Creator, P75 Creator, WS65, WS75 and WE75, and Razer Blade 15 Studio Edition. Additional RTX Studio laptops are shipping later this year from Acer, ASUS, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Razer.



More information on NVIDIA Studio is available at https://www.nvidia.com/studio.

Keep Current on NVIDIA

Subscribe to the NVIDIA blog, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, and view NVIDIA videos on YouTube and images on Flickr.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA‘s (NASDAQ:NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

For further information, contact:

Jordan Dodge

Sr. PR Manager

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-408-506-6849

jdodge@nvidia.com

(1) Performance testing conducted by NVIDIA in June 2019 on RTX Studio laptops equipped with 16GB RAM, Intel Core i7-8750H CPU and GeForce RTX 2080 Max-Q GPU compared to 15-inch MacBook Pro with 32GB RAM, Intel Core i9 CPU and Radeon Pro Vega 20 GPU. Arnold performance measures render time with Maya 2019 and Arnold 3.2.0.2 using the NVIDIA SOL 3D model.

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to the benefits, impact and availability of new NVIDIA RTX Studio laptops and mobile workstations, a new NVIDIA Studio Driver and the NVIDIA Studio platform; NVIDIA RTX features being shown at SIGGRAPH; the performance and features of GeForce RTX and Quadro RTX GPUs; and the impact of NVIDIA Max-Q technology are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2019 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA, the NVIDIA logo, GeForce, GeForce RTX, NVIDIA RTX, Quadro and Quadro RTX are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Max-Q is a registered trademark of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

Source: NVIDIA