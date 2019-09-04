NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 Powers World's Fastest Laptop — ASUS ProArt StudioBook One

First Ever Laptop with Quadro RTX 6000 Graphics Joins 11 New RTX Studio Systems from Acer, ASUS, HP, MSI

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA and ASUS today announced that the Quadro RTX™ 6000 GPU will power the world's most powerful laptop, the ASUS ProArt StudioBook One. It joins 11 other new RTX Studio systems, launched in time for IFA, the world's largest electronics conference, and brings the total number of RTX Studio systems to 39.

The ASUS ProArt StudioBook One, the world's fastest laptop, is powered by the NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 GPU.



The Quadro RTX 6000 GPU at the heart of the ProArt StudioBook One enables creatives and other innovators to tap into the power of a high-end deskside workstation without being chained to their desks.





The Quadro RTX 6000 at the heart of the ProArt StudioBook One enables creatives and other innovators to tap into the power of a high-end deskside workstation without being chained to their desks. Wherever their work takes them, professionals can harness the RTX Studio-based system to handle massive datasets and accelerate compute-intensive workflows, such as creating 3D animations, rendering photoreal product designs, editing 8K video, visualizing volumetric geophysical datasets and conducting walk-throughs of photoreal building designs in VR.

RTX Studio systems, which integrate NVIDIA Quadro RTX or GeForce RTX™ GPUs, deliver advanced features like real-time ray tracing, AI and 8K RED video acceleration to millions of creative and technical professionals.

"RTX Studio mobile workstations deliver cutting-edge features that provide powerhouse performance in a thin, portable format," said Bob Pette, vice president of Professional Visualization at NVIDIA. "Creatives and other pros using mobile platforms powered by the Quadro RTX 6000 can harness the advanced features and performance of RTX to work on their most demanding projects from anywhere they choose."

The ASUS ProArt StudioBook One provides the perfect combination of performance and portability with the power of Quadro RTX 6000 and the new groundbreaking NVIDIA "ACE" reference design system features, including:

24GB of ultra-fast GPU memory to tackle large scenes, models, datasets and complex multi-app workflows.

NVIDIA Turing™ architecture RT Cores and Tensor Cores to deliver real-time ray tracing, advanced shading and AI-enhanced tools to accelerate professional workflows.

Advanced thermal cooling solution featuring ultra-thin titanium vapor chambers.

Enhanced NVIDIA Optimus technology for seamless switching between the discrete and integrated graphics based on application use with no need to restart applications or reboot the system.

Slim 300W high-density, high-efficiency power adapter provides charging and power at half the size of traditional 300W power adapters.

Professional 4K 120Hz PANTONE validated display with 100% Adobe RGB color coverage, unprecedented color accuracy, and factory calibration for stunning visuals out-of-the-box.

"The ASUS ProArt StudioBook One is the first laptop to offer the NVIDIA Quadro RTX 6000 in a mobile solution, delivering the world's fastest performance so users can run complex workloads wherever they go," said Samson Hu, co-CEO at ASUS. "Our customers can quickly render animations, edit 8K videos in real time or run data analytics more smoothly and efficiently than before."

Learn more of what industry partners are saying about NVIDIA RTX™ Studio systems here.

Acer ConceptD Series: Designed for Power, Collaboration and Mobility

Acer announced its latest additions to the ConceptD series of laptops, including the ConceptD Pro models featuring NVIDIA Quadro® GPUs, built for peak performance with excellent battery life for long hours of uninterrupted use.

The series — which enables creators to tap into a range of NVIDIA RTX accelerated applications — includes:

The ConceptD 9 Pro and ConceptD 7 Pro, which run on NVIDIA Quadro RTX 5000 GPUs. These laptops are designed for engineering simulation, animation and video editing workflows.

The ConceptD 5 Pro series is powered by Quadro RTX 3000 GPUs and has a 4K UHD resolution panel, which makes it perfect for CAD design and 3D content creation.

The ConceptD 5, with up to a GeForce RTX 2060 GPU, which comes in both 15- and 17-inch display options and up to 4K UHD resolution panels.

RTX Studio Now Includes Desktops

For creators who prefer to let their creativity run wild on powerful desktops, NVIDIA has expanded the RTX Studio program with the addition of six RTX Studio desktops from Acer, ASUS, HP and MSI:

Acer ConceptD 900 and ConceptD 500, featuring up to GeForce RTX 2070 or Quadro RTX 6000.

ASUS ProArt Station D940MX and Mini PC ProArt PA90, with up to a GeForce RTX 2080.

HP Envy Desktop with GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs.

MSI Prestige P100, starting with GeForce RTX 2060 GPUs.

RTX Studio desktops include Quadro or GeForce RTX GPUs, Intel Core i7 9700 or equivalent CPUs, plenty of RAM and fast storage, in sleek, desktop chassis purpose built for creators.

More information on NVIDIA Studio is available at https://www.nvidia.com/studio.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA's (NASDAQ:NVDA) invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined modern computer graphics and revolutionized parallel computing. More recently, GPU deep learning ignited modern AI — the next era of computing — with the GPU acting as the brain of computers, robots and self-driving cars that can perceive and understand the world. More information at http://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

