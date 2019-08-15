NVIDIA Announces Financial Results for Second Quarter Fiscal 2020





SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) today reported revenue for the second quarter ended July 28, 2019, of $2.58 billion compared with $3.12 billion a year earlier and $2.22 billion in the previous quarter.



GAAP earnings per diluted share for the quarter were $0.90, compared with $1.76 a year ago and $0.64 in the previous quarter. Non-GAAP earnings per diluted share were $1.24 compared with $1.94 a year earlier and $0.88 in the previous quarter.

"We achieved sequential growth across our platforms," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "Real-time ray tracing is the most important graphics innovation in a decade. Adoption has reached a tipping point, with NVIDIA RTX leading the way.

"NVIDIA accelerated computing momentum continues to build as the industry races to enable the next frontier in artificial intelligence, conversational AI, as well as autonomous systems like self-driving vehicles and delivery robots," he said.

NVIDIA will pay its next quarterly cash dividend of $0.16 per share on September 20, 2019, to all shareholders of record on August 29, 2019. The first priority of the company's cash balance is the purchase of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. The company will return to repurchasing its stock after the close of the Mellanox acquisition. The regulatory approval process for this acquisition is progressing as expected, and NVIDIA continues to work toward closing the deal by the end of this calendar year.

Q2 Fiscal 2020 Summary

GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q2 FY20 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY19 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $2,579 $2,220 $3,123 Up 16% Down 17% Gross margin 59.8% 58.4% 63.3% Up 140 bps Down 350 bps Operating expenses $970 $938 $818 Up 3% Up 19% Operating income $571 $358 $1,157 Up 59% Down 51% Net income $552 $394 $1,101 Up 40% Down 50% Diluted earnings per share $0.90 $0.64 $1.76 Up 41% Down 49%





Non-GAAP ($ in millions, except earnings per share) Q2 FY20 Q1 FY20 Q2 FY19 Q/Q Y/Y Revenue $2,579 $2,220 $3,123 Up 16% Down 17% Gross margin 60.1% 59.0% 63.5% Up 110 bps Down 340 bps Operating expenses $749 $753 $692 Down 1% Up 8% Operating income $802 $557 $1,290 Up 44% Down 38% Net income $762 $543 $1,210 Up 40% Down 37% Diluted earnings per share $1.24 $0.88 $1.94 Up 41% Down 36%

NVIDIA's outlook for the third quarter of fiscal 2020 is as follows:

Revenue is expected to be $2.90 billion, plus or minus 2 percent.





GAAP and non-GAAP gross margins are expected to be 62.0 percent and 62.5 percent, respectively, plus or minus 50 basis points.





GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses are expected to be approximately $980 million and $765 million, respectively.





GAAP and non-GAAP other income and expense are both expected to be income of approximately $25 million.





GAAP and non-GAAP tax rates are both expected to be 10 percent, plus or minus 1 percent, excluding any discrete items. GAAP discrete items include excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation, which are expected to generate variability on a quarter by quarter basis.

Highlights

Since the end of the first quarter of fiscal 2020, NVIDIA has achieved progress in these areas:

Data Center

Announced breakthroughs in language understanding that allow organizations to enable real-time conversational AI, with record-setting performance in running training and inference on the BERT AI language model.

Announced that NVIDIA's DGX SuperPOD™ - which provides the AI infrastructure for the company's autonomous-vehicle development program - was ranked the world's 22nd fastest supercomputer and that its reference architecture is available commercially through partners.

Set eight records in AI training performance in the latest MLPerf benchmarking tests.

Announced support for Arm CPUs, providing a new path to build highly energy-efficient, AI-enabled exascale supercomputers.



Gaming

Professional Visualization

Announced that in its first full year, NVIDIA RTX™ ray tracing has emerged as the new industry standard in product design, architecture, effects and scientific visualization, with the support of more than 40 key applications, including eight introduced at SIGGRAPH.

Rolled out a full range of Turing architecture-based Quadro® GPUs for mobile workstations with global system providers.

Automotive

Volvo Group announced that it is using the NVIDIA DRIVE™ end-to-end autonomous driving platform to train networks in the data center, test them in simulation and deploy them in self-driving vehicles, targeting freight transport, refuse and recycling collection, public transport, construction, mining, forestry and more.

NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 28, July 29, July 28, July 29, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 2,579 $ 3,123 $ 4,799 $ 6,330 Cost of revenue 1,038 1,148 1,962 2,287 Gross profit 1,541 1,975 2,837 4,043 Operating expenses Research and development 704 581 1,379 1,124 Sales, general and administrative 266 237 529 467 Total operating expenses 970 818 1,908 1,591 Income from operations 571 1,157 929 2,452 Interest income 47 32 92 57 Interest expense (13 ) (14 ) (27 ) (29 ) Other, net 1 5 1 11 Total other income (expense) 35 23 66 39 Income before income tax 606 1,180 995 2,491 Income tax expense 54 79 48 146 Net income $ 552 $ 1,101 $ 947 $ 2,345 Net income per share: Basic $ 0.91 $ 1.81 $ 1.56 $ 3.86 Diluted $ 0.90 $ 1.76 $ 1.54 $ 3.74 Weighted average shares used in per share computation: Basic 609 607 608 607 Diluted 616 626 616 627

NVIDIA CORPORATION CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited) July 28, January 27, 2019 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 8,475 $ 7,422 Accounts receivable, net 1,561 1,424 Inventories 1,204 1,575 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 151 136 Total current assets 11,391 10,557 Property and equipment, net 1,484 1,404 Operating lease assets 535 - Goodwill 618 618 Intangible assets, net 49 45 Deferred income tax assets 588 560 Other assets 110 108 Total assets $ 14,775 $ 13,292 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 437 $ 511 Accrued and other current liabilities 880 818 Total current liabilities 1,317 1,329 Long-term debt 1,989 1,988 Long-term operating lease liabilities 483 - Other long-term liabilities 650 633 Total liabilities 4,439 3,950 Shareholders' equity 10,336 9,342 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,775 $ 13,292

NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 28, April 28, July 29, July 28, July 29, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 GAAP gross profit $ 1,541 $ 1,296 $ 1,975 $ 2,837 $ 4,043 GAAP gross margin

59.8 % 58.4 % 63.3 % 59.1 % 63.9 % Stock-based compensation expense (A) 8 4 8 12 16 Legal settlement costs 2 10 - 11 - Non-GAAP gross profit $ 1,551 $ 1,310 $ 1,983 $ 2,860 $ 4,059 Non-GAAP gross margin

60.1 % 59.0 % 63.5 % 59.6 % 64.1 % GAAP operating expenses $ 970 $ 938 $ 818 $ 1,908 $ 1,591 Stock-based compensation expense (A) (216 ) (174 ) (124 ) (389 ) (246 ) Acquisition-related and other costs (5 ) (10 ) (2 ) (15 ) (4 ) Legal settlement costs - (1 ) - (2 ) - Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 749 $ 753 $ 692 $ 1,502 $ 1,341 GAAP income from operations $ 571 $ 358 $ 1,157 $ 929 $ 2,452 Total impact of non-GAAP adjustments to income from operations 231 199 133 429 266 Non-GAAP income from operations $ 802 $ 557 $ 1,290 $ 1,358 $ 2,718 GAAP other income (expense) $ 35 $ 31 $ 23 $ 66 $ 39 Gains from non-affiliated investments - - (2 ) - (8 ) Interest expense related to amortization of debt discount - - - 1 1 Non-GAAP other income (expense) $ 35 $ 31 $ 21 $ 67 $ 32 GAAP net income $ 552 $ 394 $ 1,101 $ 947 $ 2,345 Total pre-tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments 231 199 131 430 259 Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments (B) (21 ) (50 ) (22 ) (72 ) (109 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 762 $ 543 $ 1,210 $ 1,305 $ 2,495 Diluted net income per share GAAP $ 0.90 $ 0.64 $ 1.76 $ 1.54 $ 3.74 Non-GAAP $ 1.24 $ 0.88 $ 1.94 $ 2.12 $ 3.99 Weighted average shares used in diluted net income per share computation GAAP 616 616 626 616 627 Anti-dilution impact from note hedge - - (1 ) - (1 ) Non-GAAP 616 616 625 616 626 GAAP net cash provided by operating activities $ 936 $ 720 $ 913 $ 1,656 $ 2,358 Purchase of property and equipment and intangible assets (113 ) (128 ) (128 ) (241 ) (247 ) Free cash flow $ 823 $ 592 $ 785 $ 1,415 $ 2,111 (A) Stock-based compensation consists of the following: Three Months Ended Six Months Ended July 28, April 28, July 29, July 28, July 29, 2019 2019 2018 2019 2018 Cost of revenue $ 8 $ 4 $ 8 $ 12 $ 16 Research and development $ 145 $ 114 $ 76 $ 259 $ 150 Sales, general and administrative $ 71 $ 60 $ 48 $ 130 $ 96 (B) Income tax impact of non-GAAP adjustments, including the recognition of excess tax benefits or deficiencies related to stock-based compensation under GAAP accounting standard (ASU 2016-09).

NVIDIA CORPORATION RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP OUTLOOK Q3 FY2020

Outlook GAAP gross margin 62.0 % Impact of stock-based compensation expense 0.5 % Non-GAAP gross margin 62.5 % Q3 FY2020

Outlook (In millions) GAAP operating expenses $ 980 Stock-based compensation expense, acquisition-related costs, and other costs (215 ) Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 765

