NV5 to Host Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call on Wednesday, August 7th at 4:30pm ET

By GlobeNewswire,  July 11, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") (Nasdaq:NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, will announce its financial results for the second quarter ended June 29th, 2019 on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019, following the close of the markets. The Company will host an earnings conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET the same day.

The call will be hosted by Dickerson Wright, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of NV5, Alexander Hockman, President of NV5 and Edward Codispoti, Chief Financial Officer of NV5. A question and answer session will follow.

Date:                                       Wednesday, August 7th, 2019

Time:                                       4:30 p.m. Eastern

Toll-free dial-in number:         +1 (844) 348-6875

International dial-in number:  +1 (509) 844-0152

Conference ID:                       5153548

Webcast:                                 http://ir.nv5.com

The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the "Investors" section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management and environmental solutions. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Vimeo.

Investor Relations Contact



NV5 Global, Inc.                                           

Jack Cochran

Vice President, Marketing & Investor Relations

Tel: +1-954-637-8048

Email: ir@nv5.com

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.

