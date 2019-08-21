NV5 Recognized by Leading Publications and Industry Organizations





HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") (Nasdaq:NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, has been recognized for its tremendous growth through a number of recent accolades from leading engineering and business publications and organizations, including Engineering News-Record (ENR), Fortune Magazine, Consulting-Specifying Engineer and Zweig Group.



Engineering News-Record

NV5 was ranked No. 34 on the 2019 ENR Top 500 Design Firms list, where it was ranked No. 45 in 2018. The ENR Top 500 Design Firms list ranks engineering firms by revenue generated from design-based services. In addition, NV5's ranking on the ENR Top 200 Environmental Firms list increased 28 spots to No. 89 in 2019 from No. 117 in 2018. The Environmental Firms list ranks firms based on environmental services revenue generated from a variety of environmental categories, including engineering, consulting, construction, equipment and technology. ENR is the premiere source for engineering and construction news, analysis and data.

Fortune

Fortune Magazine ranked NV5 No. 20 on its renowned Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2019, which recognizes the top 100 domestic and foreign public companies, based on growth rate for the previous three years. The criteria for Fortune's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies include revenue growth, earnings per share growth and three-year annualized total return from 2016 through 2019. The list comprises notable companies such as Netflix (No. 5), Amazon.com (No. 11), Facebook (No. 22), Adobe (No. 33) and Salesforce (No. 39). NV5 was ranked No. 23 on Fortune's 2018 Fastest-Growing Companies list.

Consulting-Specifying Engineer

NV5 was listed No. 17 on Consulting-Specifying Engineer Magazine's 2019 MEP Giants ranking, an increase of 19 positions from No. 36 on the 2018 list. The MEP Giants program lists the top 100 mechanical, electrical, plumbing (MEP) and fire protection engineering firms in North America. Consulting-Specifying Engineer is a trade publication and website serving the information needs of the consulting and engineering industry.

Zweig Group

For the third consecutive year, NV5 has been ranked first on Zweig Group's Hot Firms list. The Hot Firms list recognizes the 100 fastest growing firms in architecture, engineering and environmental services throughout the United States and Canada. Firms are ranked based on revenue growth in dollars and percentage over a three-year period. Zweig Group is the leading research, publishing and advisory services resource for firms in the architecture, engineering and construction industry.

"We are pleased to be recognized for our continued growth by these prestigious publications and engineering organizations," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. "Our success is noteworthy because we have grown as a result of the exceptional performance of our ongoing business. We have fueled our growth through operating cash flow without the need of substantial long-term debt or leverage to our financial balance sheet."

"Growth generates opportunity, and our investments in expertise and geographic expansion have opened the door to a wide range of new pursuits for NV5," said Alex Hockman, PE, President and COO of NV5. "Our rapid growth has provided resources to address larger infrastructure projects, deliver diverse services for utility companies nationwide and acquire contracts that were once out of reach."

All rankings are compiled independently without any influence from NV5.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management and environmental solutions. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Vimeo.

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.





