NV5 Awarded $8 Million in Engineering Design, Construction Management and Commissioning Contracts in New York and Illinois





HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") (Nasdaq:NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, announced today that it has been awarded contracts for engineering design, construction management and commissioning services in New York and Illinois totaling $8 million.



The Nassau County Department of Public Works (NCDPW) in the state of New York awarded $5.5 million in contracts to NV5 for civil and site engineering, traffic engineering and construction management. NV5 has worked with NCDPW for over 15 years, since the establishment of NV5's Long Island, NY office.

In Illinois, NV5 was awarded a contract of approximately $3 million to provide commissioning and LEED facilitation services for the implementation of the Quincy Illinois Veterans Home Master Plan. The State of Illinois is investing substantial resources to bring this historic facility up to the most current standards of housing and care for Illinois veterans. The Quincy Illinois Veterans Home is one of the largest and oldest veterans homes in the country, comprised of over 25 buildings totaling almost one million gross square feet on 210 acres. This contract represents the third contract awarded by the State of Illinois to NV5 in the past two years with a total contract value of nearly $5 million.

"NV5's rapid growth is a testament to the talent and expertise that we provide to our clients and to the success of our cross-selling program. Our continued focus on delivering unique value to meet our clients' needs sets us apart from our competition and delivers exciting new project wins like the ones with the NCDPW and Quincy Illinois Veterans Home," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

Stephen Normandin, PE, Managing Director of NV5's Melville, NY office, commented, "While NCDPW has always been a valued client, we have grown and strengthened our relationship through our consistent quality of work and effective communication."

"We are proud to have been selected for the Quincy Illinois Veterans Home project and look forward to making an impact on the support of our veterans who have earned the right to our very best care," said Jason Newhuis, Midwest Performance Delivery Services Leader at NV5.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management and environmental solutions. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.

