NV5 Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Results and Increases Full Year Revenue Guidance

By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 04:01:00 PM EDT


HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019.

In the second quarter, Gross Revenues increased 23%, EBITDA increased 20%, and Net Income increased 15%. Our backlog also increased by 43% compared to the second quarter of 2018 and cash flows from operating activities for the six months ended June 29, 2019 increased 61% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. "The continued success of NV5 as measured by increased revenue and income, as well as an expanding backlog can be attributed to our focus on being sensitive to our clients' needs and adding value to their projects. NV5 has made six acquisitions in 2019. We feel these acquisitions will strengthen our existing verticals and provide greater opportunities for organic growth. The successful integration of our acquisitions is an ongoing process that promotes inclusion and shared values along with a team approach to everything we do," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

SecondQuarter 2019Financial Highlights

  • Total Revenues for the quarter were $128.9 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year. Gross Revenues - GAAP for the quarter were $128.0 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.
  • Net Revenues for the quarter were $99.5 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year.
  • Organic revenue growth for the quarter was 6% compared to the period ended March 30, 2019.
  • EBITDA for the quarter was $15.8 million or 16% of Net Revenues, an increase of 20% from $13.2 million, or 16% of Net Revenues in the second quarter of 2018.
  • Net Income for the quarter was $8.8 million, an increase of 15% compared to $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.
  • Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $1.00 per diluted share, an increase of 10% from $0.91 in the second quarter of 2018.
  • Backlog was $451 million as of June 29, 2019, a 43% increase from $315 million as of June 30, 2018.
  • Cash and cash equivalents increased 177% to $44.4 million for the quarter compared to $16.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 Financial Highlights

  • Total Revenues for the six months ended June 29, 2019 were $247.0 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year. Gross Revenues - GAAP for the six months ended June 29, 2019 were $245.3 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year.
  • Net Revenues for the six months ended June 29, 2019 were $190.2 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year.
  • EBITDA for the six months ended June 29, 2019 was $29.4 million or 15% of Net Revenues, an increase of 26% from $23.3 million, or 14% of Net Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
  • Net Income for the six months ended June 29, 2019 was $14.3 million, an increase of 20% compared to $11.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
  • Adjusted EPS for the six months ended June 29, 2019 was $1.77 per diluted share, an increase of 17% from $1.51 for the six months ended June 30, 2018.
  • Cash flows from operating activities increased 61% to $17.4 million for the six months ended June 29, 2019 compared to $10.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

2019 Outlook

The Company is raising revenue guidance for full year 2019 Gross Revenues and Net Revenues, including the impact of acquisitions closed through July 29, 2019. The Company expects Gross Revenues to range from $530 million to $545 million, which represents an increase of 27% to 30% from 2018 Gross Revenues of $418 million. Net Revenues are expected to range from $413 million to $430 million, which represents an increase of 24% to 29% from 2018 Net Revenues of $334 million. The Company expects full year 2019 Adjusted EPS to range from $3.81 per share to $4.08 per share, an increase of 18% to 26% over 2018 adjusted EPS of $3.24 per share. Furthermore, the Company expects full year 2019 GAAP EPS to range from $2.57 per share to $2.84 per share. This guidance for Gross Revenues, Net Revenues, Adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS excludes any acquisitions that may occur during the remainder of 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Total Revenues and Net Revenues are not measures of financial performance under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Gross Revenues - GAAP include sub-consultant costs and other direct costs, which are generally pass-through costs. Furthermore, Gross Revenues - GAAP eliminates intercompany revenues where the Company performed the service in lieu of utilizing third-party sub-consultants. The Company believes that Total Revenues and Net Revenues, which are non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in our industry, provide a meaningful perspective on our business results. A reconciliation of Gross Revenues as reported in accordance with GAAP to Total Revenues and Net Revenues is provided at the end of this news release.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Management believes EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share ("Adjusted EPS") is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share ("GAAP EPS") to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS will likely increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Total Revenues, Net Revenues, EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Gross Revenues, Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 on the Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management, and environmental solutions. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

  June 29, 2019   December 29, 2018
Assets      
Current assets:      
Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,436     $ 40,739  
Billed receivables, net 97,593     98,324  
Unbilled receivables, net 49,808     43,411  
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,215     2,582  
Total current assets 204,052     185,056  
Property and equipment, net 12,129     11,677  
Right-of-use lease asset, net 35,566      
Intangible assets, net 98,941     99,756  
Goodwill 151,788     140,930  
Other assets 1,971     2,002  
Total Assets $ 504,447     $ 439,421  
       
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity      
       
Current liabilities:      
Accounts payable $ 19,612     $ 22,588  
Accrued liabilities 35,565     20,853  
Income taxes payable 360     2,697  
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 2,243     7,625  
Client deposits 256     208  
Current portion of contingent consideration 1,895     1,845  
Current portion of notes payable and other obligations 16,687     17,139  
Total current liabilities 76,618     72,955  
Contingent consideration, less current portion 2,195     2,853  
Long-term lease liability 27,736      
Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 40,189     29,847  
Deferred income tax liabilities, net 18,708     16,224  
Total liabilities 165,446     121,879  
       
Commitments and contingencies      
       
Stockholders' equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding      
Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 12,657,841 and 12,550,771 shares issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively 127     126  
Additional paid-in capital 243,646     236,525  
Retained earnings 95,228     80,891  
Total stockholders' equity 339,001     317,542  
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 504,447     $ 439,421  
               



NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

  Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
  June 29,

2019		   June 30,

2018		   June 29,

2019		   June 30,

2018
Gross revenues $ 127,974     $ 104,018     $ 245,309     $ 198,552  
               
Direct costs(excluding depreciation and amortization):              
Salaries and wages 38,080     33,546     73,337     64,067  
Sub-consultant services 20,044     14,900     36,996     28,360  
Other direct costs 8,410     4,870     18,106     8,792  
Total direct costs 66,534     53,316     128,439     101,219  
               
Gross Profit 61,440     50,702     116,870     97,333  
               
Operating Expenses:              
Salaries and wages, payroll taxes and benefits 30,765     25,767     60,004     51,225  
General and administrative 10,896     8,258     19,758     15,792  
Facilities and facilities related 3,937     3,520     7,743     7,062  
Depreciation and amortization 6,245     3,807     12,357     7,603  
Total operating expenses 51,843     41,352     99,862     81,682  
               
Income from operations 9,597     9,350     17,008     15,651  
               
Interest expense (457 )   (650 )   (808 )   (1,261 )
               
Income before income tax expense 9,140     8,700     16,200     14,390  
Income tax expense (346 )   (1,080 )   (1,863 )   (2,478 )
Net Income and Comprehensive Income $ 8,794     $ 7,620     $ 14,337     $ 11,912  
               
Earnings per share:              
Basic $ 0.73     $ 0.73     $ 1.19     $ 1.15  
Diluted $ 0.70     $ 0.69     $ 1.15     $ 1.09  
               
Weighted average common shares outstanding:              
Basic 12,106,066     10,496,524     12,033,906     10,395,874  
Diluted 12,521,463     11,004,212     12,447,248     10,953,259  
                       

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

  Six Months Ended
  June 29, 2019   June 30, 2018
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:      
Net income $ 14,337     $ 11,912  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:      
Depreciation and amortization 12,357     7,603  
Non-cash lease expense 4,251      
Provision for doubtful accounts 1,456     831  
Stock based compensation 4,167     2,639  
Change in fair value of contingent consideration 49     107  
Gain on disposals of property and equipment (48 )    
Deferred income taxes 477     521  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions:      
Billed receivables 5,511     (7,834 )
Unbilled receivables (5,188 )   (1,796 )
Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,413 )   253  
Accounts payable (3,816 )   1,157  
Accrued liabilities 968     2,700  
Income taxes payable (2,338 )   (7,869 )
Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts (5,383 )   602  
Deposits 47     11  
Net cash provided by operating activities 17,434     10,837  
       
Cash Flows From Investing Activities:      
Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions) (14,160 )   (3,473 )
Purchase of property and equipment (1,626 )   (1,462 )
Net cash used in investing activities (15,786 )   (4,935 )
       
Cash Flows From Financing Activities:      
Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility 10,000      
Payments on notes payable (6,738 )   (6,482 )
Payments of contingent consideration (1,213 )   (728 )
Proceeds from exercise of warrant     1,092  
Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility     (2,500 )
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,049     (8,618 )
       
Net increase (decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,697     (2,716 )
Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 40,739     18,751  
Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 44,436     $ 16,035  
               

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS REVENUES TO TOTAL REVENUES

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 29, 2019   June 30, 2018   June 29, 2019   June 30, 2018
Gross Revenues - GAAP $ 127,974     $ 104,018     $ 245,309     $ 198,552  
Add: Intercompany revenues in lieu of sub-consultants 945     987     1,656     1,909  
Total Revenues $ 128,919     $ 105,005     $ 246,965     $ 200,461  
                               

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS REVENUES TO NET REVENUES

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 29, 2019   June 30, 2018   June 29, 2019   June 30, 2018
Gross Revenues - GAAP $ 127,974     $ 104,018     $ 245,309     $ 198,552  
Less: Sub-consultant services (20,044 )   (14,900 )   (36,996 )   (28,360 )
  Other direct costs (8,410 )   (4,870 )   (18,106 )   (8,792 )
Net Revenues $ 99,520     $ 84,248     $ 190,207     $ 161,400  
                               

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 29, 2019   June 30, 2018   June 29, 2019   June 30, 2018
Net Income $ 8,794     $ 7,620     $ 14,337     $ 11,912  
Add: Interest expense 457     650     808     1,261  
  Income tax expense 346     1,080     1,863     2,478  
  Depreciation and Amortization 6,245     3,807     12,357     7,603  
EBITDA $ 15,842     $ 13,157     $ 29,365     $ 23,254  
                               

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS

(Unaudited)

    Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
    June 29, 2019   June 30, 2018   June 29, 2019   June 30, 2018
                 
Net Income - per diluted share $ 0.70     $ 0.69     $ 1.15     $ 1.09  
               
Per diluted share adjustments:              
Add: Amortization expense of intangible assets 0.40     0.25     0.81     0.51  
  Income tax expense (0.10 )   (0.03 )   (0.19 )   (0.09 )
Adjusted EPS $ 1.00     $ 0.91     $ 1.77     $ 1.51  
                               

Source: NV5 Global, Inc.

