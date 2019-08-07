NV5 Announces Record Second Quarter 2019 Results and Increases Full Year Revenue Guidance





HOLLYWOOD, Fla., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVEE) ("NV5" or the "Company"), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, today reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 29, 2019.



In the second quarter, Gross Revenues increased 23%, EBITDA increased 20%, and Net Income increased 15%. Our backlog also increased by 43% compared to the second quarter of 2018 and cash flows from operating activities for the six months ended June 29, 2019 increased 61% compared to the six months ended June 30, 2018. "The continued success of NV5 as measured by increased revenue and income, as well as an expanding backlog can be attributed to our focus on being sensitive to our clients' needs and adding value to their projects. NV5 has made six acquisitions in 2019. We feel these acquisitions will strengthen our existing verticals and provide greater opportunities for organic growth. The successful integration of our acquisitions is an ongoing process that promotes inclusion and shared values along with a team approach to everything we do," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5.

SecondQuarter 2019Financial Highlights

Total Revenues for the quarter were $128.9 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year. Gross Revenues - GAAP for the quarter were $128.0 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year.

Net Revenues for the quarter were $99.5 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year.

Organic revenue growth for the quarter was 6% compared to the period ended March 30, 2019.

EBITDA for the quarter was $15.8 million or 16% of Net Revenues, an increase of 20% from $13.2 million, or 16% of Net Revenues in the second quarter of 2018.

Net Income for the quarter was $8.8 million, an increase of 15% compared to $7.6 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EPS for the quarter was $1.00 per diluted share, an increase of 10% from $0.91 in the second quarter of 2018.

Backlog was $451 million as of June 29, 2019, a 43% increase from $315 million as of June 30, 2018.

Cash and cash equivalents increased 177% to $44.4 million for the quarter compared to $16.0 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 Financial Highlights

Total Revenues for the six months ended June 29, 2019 were $247.0 million, an increase of 23% year-over-year. Gross Revenues - GAAP for the six months ended June 29, 2019 were $245.3 million, an increase of 24% year-over-year.

Net Revenues for the six months ended June 29, 2019 were $190.2 million, an increase of 18% year-over-year.

EBITDA for the six months ended June 29, 2019 was $29.4 million or 15% of Net Revenues, an increase of 26% from $23.3 million, or 14% of Net Revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Net Income for the six months ended June 29, 2019 was $14.3 million, an increase of 20% compared to $11.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Adjusted EPS for the six months ended June 29, 2019 was $1.77 per diluted share, an increase of 17% from $1.51 for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

Cash flows from operating activities increased 61% to $17.4 million for the six months ended June 29, 2019 compared to $10.8 million for the six months ended June 30, 2018.

2019 Outlook

The Company is raising revenue guidance for full year 2019 Gross Revenues and Net Revenues, including the impact of acquisitions closed through July 29, 2019. The Company expects Gross Revenues to range from $530 million to $545 million, which represents an increase of 27% to 30% from 2018 Gross Revenues of $418 million. Net Revenues are expected to range from $413 million to $430 million, which represents an increase of 24% to 29% from 2018 Net Revenues of $334 million. The Company expects full year 2019 Adjusted EPS to range from $3.81 per share to $4.08 per share, an increase of 18% to 26% over 2018 adjusted EPS of $3.24 per share. Furthermore, the Company expects full year 2019 GAAP EPS to range from $2.57 per share to $2.84 per share. This guidance for Gross Revenues, Net Revenues, Adjusted EPS and GAAP EPS excludes any acquisitions that may occur during the remainder of 2019.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Total Revenues and Net Revenues are not measures of financial performance under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). Gross Revenues - GAAP include sub-consultant costs and other direct costs, which are generally pass-through costs. Furthermore, Gross Revenues - GAAP eliminates intercompany revenues where the Company performed the service in lieu of utilizing third-party sub-consultants. The Company believes that Total Revenues and Net Revenues, which are non-GAAP financial measures commonly used in our industry, provide a meaningful perspective on our business results. A reconciliation of Gross Revenues as reported in accordance with GAAP to Total Revenues and Net Revenues is provided at the end of this news release.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Management believes EBITDA, in addition to operating profit, Net Income and other GAAP measures, is a useful indicator of our financial and operating performance and our ability to generate cash flows from operations that are available for taxes, capital expenditures and debt service. A reconciliation of Net Income, as reported in accordance with GAAP, to EBITDA is provided at the end of this news release.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share ("Adjusted EPS") is not a measure of financial performance under GAAP. Adjusted EPS reflects adjustments to reported diluted earnings per share ("GAAP EPS") to eliminate amortization expense of intangible assets from acquisitions, net of tax benefits. As we continue our acquisition strategy, the growth in Adjusted EPS will likely increase at a greater rate than GAAP EPS. A reconciliation of GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS is provided at the end of this news release.

Our definition of Total Revenues, Net Revenues, EBITDA and Adjusted EPS may differ from other companies reporting similarly named measures. These measures should be considered in addition to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, other measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP, such as Gross Revenues, Net Income and Diluted Earnings per Share.

Conference Call

NV5 will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on August 7, 2019.

Date: Wednesday, August 7, 2019 Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern Toll-free dial-in number: +1 844-348-6875 International dial-in number: +1 509-844-0152 Conference ID: 5153548 Webcast: http://ir.nv5.com

Please dial-in at least 5-10 minutes prior to the start time in order for the operator to log your name and connect you to the conference.



The conference call will be webcast live and available for replay via the "Investors" section of the NV5 website.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 on the Engineering News-Record's Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management, and environmental solutions. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release and on the conference call. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

June 29, 2019 December 29, 2018 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,436 $ 40,739 Billed receivables, net 97,593 98,324 Unbilled receivables, net 49,808 43,411 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 12,215 2,582 Total current assets 204,052 185,056 Property and equipment, net 12,129 11,677 Right-of-use lease asset, net 35,566 — Intangible assets, net 98,941 99,756 Goodwill 151,788 140,930 Other assets 1,971 2,002 Total Assets $ 504,447 $ 439,421 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 19,612 $ 22,588 Accrued liabilities 35,565 20,853 Income taxes payable 360 2,697 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts 2,243 7,625 Client deposits 256 208 Current portion of contingent consideration 1,895 1,845 Current portion of notes payable and other obligations 16,687 17,139 Total current liabilities 76,618 72,955 Contingent consideration, less current portion 2,195 2,853 Long-term lease liability 27,736 — Notes payable and other obligations, less current portion 40,189 29,847 Deferred income tax liabilities, net 18,708 16,224 Total liabilities 165,446 121,879 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 5,000,000 shares authorized, no shares issued and outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; 45,000,000 shares authorized, 12,657,841 and 12,550,771 shares issued and outstanding as of June 29, 2019 and December 29, 2018, respectively 127 126 Additional paid-in capital 243,646 236,525 Retained earnings 95,228 80,891 Total stockholders' equity 339,001 317,542 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 504,447 $ 439,421



NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF NET INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(in thousands, except share data)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 June 29,

2019 June 30,

2018 Gross revenues $ 127,974 $ 104,018 $ 245,309 $ 198,552 Direct costs(excluding depreciation and amortization): Salaries and wages 38,080 33,546 73,337 64,067 Sub-consultant services 20,044 14,900 36,996 28,360 Other direct costs 8,410 4,870 18,106 8,792 Total direct costs 66,534 53,316 128,439 101,219 Gross Profit 61,440 50,702 116,870 97,333 Operating Expenses: Salaries and wages, payroll taxes and benefits 30,765 25,767 60,004 51,225 General and administrative 10,896 8,258 19,758 15,792 Facilities and facilities related 3,937 3,520 7,743 7,062 Depreciation and amortization 6,245 3,807 12,357 7,603 Total operating expenses 51,843 41,352 99,862 81,682 Income from operations 9,597 9,350 17,008 15,651 Interest expense (457 ) (650 ) (808 ) (1,261 ) Income before income tax expense 9,140 8,700 16,200 14,390 Income tax expense (346 ) (1,080 ) (1,863 ) (2,478 ) Net Income and Comprehensive Income $ 8,794 $ 7,620 $ 14,337 $ 11,912 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.73 $ 0.73 $ 1.19 $ 1.15 Diluted $ 0.70 $ 0.69 $ 1.15 $ 1.09 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 12,106,066 10,496,524 12,033,906 10,395,874 Diluted 12,521,463 11,004,212 12,447,248 10,953,259

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Cash Flows From Operating Activities: Net income $ 14,337 $ 11,912 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,357 7,603 Non-cash lease expense 4,251 — Provision for doubtful accounts 1,456 831 Stock based compensation 4,167 2,639 Change in fair value of contingent consideration 49 107 Gain on disposals of property and equipment (48 ) — Deferred income taxes 477 521 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Billed receivables 5,511 (7,834 ) Unbilled receivables (5,188 ) (1,796 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (9,413 ) 253 Accounts payable (3,816 ) 1,157 Accrued liabilities 968 2,700 Income taxes payable (2,338 ) (7,869 ) Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings on uncompleted contracts (5,383 ) 602 Deposits 47 11 Net cash provided by operating activities 17,434 10,837 Cash Flows From Investing Activities: Cash paid for acquisitions (net of cash received from acquisitions) (14,160 ) (3,473 ) Purchase of property and equipment (1,626 ) (1,462 ) Net cash used in investing activities (15,786 ) (4,935 ) Cash Flows From Financing Activities: Borrowings from Senior Credit Facility 10,000 — Payments on notes payable (6,738 ) (6,482 ) Payments of contingent consideration (1,213 ) (728 ) Proceeds from exercise of warrant — 1,092 Payments of borrowings from Senior Credit Facility — (2,500 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 2,049 (8,618 ) Net increase (decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents 3,697 (2,716 ) Cash and cash equivalents - beginning of period 40,739 18,751 Cash and cash equivalents - end of period $ 44,436 $ 16,035

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS REVENUES TO TOTAL REVENUES

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Gross Revenues - GAAP $ 127,974 $ 104,018 $ 245,309 $ 198,552 Add: Intercompany revenues in lieu of sub-consultants 945 987 1,656 1,909 Total Revenues $ 128,919 $ 105,005 $ 246,965 $ 200,461

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GROSS REVENUES TO NET REVENUES

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Gross Revenues - GAAP $ 127,974 $ 104,018 $ 245,309 $ 198,552 Less: Sub-consultant services (20,044 ) (14,900 ) (36,996 ) (28,360 ) Other direct costs (8,410 ) (4,870 ) (18,106 ) (8,792 ) Net Revenues $ 99,520 $ 84,248 $ 190,207 $ 161,400

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP NET INCOME TO EBITDA

(in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net Income $ 8,794 $ 7,620 $ 14,337 $ 11,912 Add: Interest expense 457 650 808 1,261 Income tax expense 346 1,080 1,863 2,478 Depreciation and Amortization 6,245 3,807 12,357 7,603 EBITDA $ 15,842 $ 13,157 $ 29,365 $ 23,254

NV5 GLOBAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP EPS TO ADJUSTED EPS

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 June 29, 2019 June 30, 2018 Net Income - per diluted share $ 0.70 $ 0.69 $ 1.15 $ 1.09 Per diluted share adjustments: Add: Amortization expense of intangible assets 0.40 0.25 0.81 0.51 Income tax expense (0.10 ) (0.03 ) (0.19 ) (0.09 ) Adjusted EPS $ 1.00 $ 0.91 $ 1.77 $ 1.51

