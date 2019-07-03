NV5 Acquires WHPacific, Supporting ENERGY 2021 Initiative and Expanding Capabilities in Strategic Geographies





HOLLYWOOD, Fla., July 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NV5 Global, Inc. (the "Company" or "NV5") (Nasdaq:NVEE), a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions, announced today that it has acquired WHPacific, Inc. ("WHPacific"), a leading provider of design engineering and surveying services in the western United States. WHPacific's 165 employees operate out of six offices serving Washington, Oregon, Idaho, New Mexico, Arizona and California. WHPacific expands NV5's capabilities in key geographies, including the Pacific Northwest, and boasts an impressive client portfolio in key market sectors including power utilities, departments of transportation and public entities. The acquisition was an all-cash transaction and will be accretive to NV5's earnings.



"The addition of WHPacific, along with our recent acquisition of GeoDesign, Inc., provides expanded capabilities to support our ENERGY 2021 Initiative and gives us a significant presence in the Pacific Northwest," said Dickerson Wright, PE, Chairman and CEO of NV5. "WHPacific's impressive client base will also now have access to NV5's capabilities and geographic coverage, providing us with access to key clients and immediate opportunities to grow these relationships with an expanded service offering."

"Since 1912, WHPacific has grown by providing exceptional service and innovative engineering solutions to meet our clients' most complex needs. Joining NV5 allows us to provide a broader array of technical services to our clients and create exciting growth opportunities for our valued employees," commented Todd Berthelot, President of WHPacific.

About WHPacific

WHPacific is a full service, multidisciplinary engineering, surveying and architecture firm with offices throughout the United States. For over 100 years, WHPacific teams have been highly-regarded for helping both public and private clients achieve success with their most challenging projects across WHPacific's core service lines, including Transportation, Survey and Mapping, Facilities and Land Development Services, Water Resources, Environmental Services, Aviation, Construction Services and Industrial Facilities Engineering. WHPacific is listed in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list.

About NV5

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) is a provider of professional and technical engineering and consulting solutions ranked #34 in the Engineering News-Record Top 500 Design Firms list. NV5 serves public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate and environmental markets. NV5 primarily focuses on five business verticals: construction quality assurance, infrastructure engineering and support services, energy, program management and environmental solutions. The Company operates out of more than 100 locations worldwide. For additional information, please visit the Company's website at www.NV5.com. Also visit the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Vimeo.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company cautions that these statements are qualified by important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected by the forward-looking statements contained in this news release. Such factors include: (a) changes in demand from the local and state government and private clients that we serve; (b) general economic conditions, nationally and globally, and their effect on the market for our services; (c) competitive pressures and trends in our industry and our ability to successfully compete with our competitors; (d) changes in laws, regulations, or policies; and (e) the "Risk Factors" set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. All forward-looking statements are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof, and the Company assumes no obligation to update such statements, except as required by law.

