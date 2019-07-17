Quantcast

Nuvectra to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


PLANO, Texas, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR), a neurostimulation medical device company, announced today that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 after market close.

Nuvectra will hold a conference call on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at 4:30pm ET to discuss the results. The dial in numbers are (844) 882-7830 for domestic callers and (574) 990-9704 for international callers. The conference ID is 3264026.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the investor relations section of the Company's website at http://investors.nuvectramed.com/.

A replay of the call will be available starting on July 31, 2019 through August 7, 2019. To access the replay, dial (855) 859-2056 for domestic callers and (404) 537-3406 for international callers and enter access code 3264026. The webcast will be available in the investor relations section of the Company's website for 90 days following the completion of the call.

About Nuvectra Corporation

Nuvectra® is a neurostimulation company committed to helping physicians improve the lives of people with chronic conditions. The Algovita® Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) System is our first commercial offering and is CE marked and FDA approved for the treatment of chronic intractable pain of the trunk and/or limbs. Our innovative technology platform also has capabilities under development to support other indications such as sacral neuromodulation (SNM) for the treatment of overactive bladder, and deep brain stimulation (DBS) for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. Visit the Nuvectra website at www.nuvectramed.com.

Company Contacts:           

Nuvectra Corporation         



Jennifer Kosharek                 

(214) 474-3107                     

jkosharek@nuvectramed.com		 Investor Contact:

The Ruth Group



Tram Bui

(646) 536-7035     

investors@nuvectramed.com

Source: Nuvectra Corporation

