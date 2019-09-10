Nu-Med Plus Accelerates FDA Submission in Light of Patent Ruling





SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nu-Med Plus, Inc. (OTCQB:NUMD), a medical device developer of new nitric oxide delivery technology announced that it will be accelerating the FDA submission of its hospital ICU focused nitric oxide delivery device considering the recent Mallinckrodt patent appeals loss.



A dispute between Praxair and Mallinckrodt over nitric oxide patents has resulted in a decision on appeal that affirms Mallinckrodt's heart failure patents were ineligible under U.S. patent law and the DSIR patents were not infringed. This opens the market allowing Nu-Med Plus a clear path to entry. Jeff Robins, CEO of Nu-Med Plus, remarked, "With this ruling we can now open up our delivery device to use nitric oxide from multiple vendors. This will give customers a choice in gas suppliers and will allow them to use a Nu-Med product for delivery. We are accelerating our program to take advantage of this opportunity."

The Nu-Med Plus nitric oxide NICU delivery product utilizes a patent pending technology that can use virtually any source of compressed nitric oxide gas and dilute it to therapeutic levels. After submission of this product for approval the FDA may request further supplemental testing. Several other devices are also under development that will extend the clinical applications of nitric oxide.

For more information please visit www.nu-medplus.com. Follow Nu-Med Plus on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest news.



Media Contact: Jeff@nu-medplus.com

About Nu-Med Plus, Inc.: Nu-Med Plus, Inc. founded in 2011, is a medical device development company created to explore medical applications of newly developed nitric oxide technologies. The strategy focuses on high growth-potential markets where there is a clearly defined need recognized by the medical community that can be addressed by Nu-Med Plus and its technical expertise. Initial research and product development has been in the delivery of inhaled nitric oxide gas for therapeutic use.



Forward-Looking Statements: Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's ability to complete proposed private placement financing. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

Source: Nu-Med Plus Inc.