    Number of TomTom-Powered Automated Vehicles on Road Doubles

    By GlobeNewswire,  September 05, 2019, 01:00:00 AM EDT




    IAA Frankfurt, Germany, September 5, 2019       TomTom (TOM2) today announced that the number of Level 1 and Level 2-enabled* vehicles powered by TomTom's maps for automated driving has doubled. Over 1m vehicles - both private and commercial - and from multiple vehicle manufacturers, are now on the roads.

    Willem Strijbosch, Head of Autonomous Driving, TomTom, said: "From helping commercial vehicles to drive more efficiently, to keeping passenger cars safe on the highway, our maps for automated driving are paving the way for an autonomous future."

    Using TomTom's maps for driver assistance and safety warnings can help automakers to achieve higher Euro NCAP ratings.

    In March this year, TomTom announced that it had closed deals with multiple global vehicle manufacturers to provide the TomTom High Definition map, which covers Europe, the United States and Asia, securing market leadership in HD mapping.

    Visitors to IAA Frankfurt can meet TomTom in Hall 8, booth C39.

    * Level 1 encompasses automation of either lateral or longitudinal vehicle motion control, while Level 2 encompasses automation of both lateral and longitudinal vehicle motion control.

    ENDS

    About TomTom

    TomTom is the leading independent location technology specialist, shaping mobility with highly accurate maps, navigation software, real-time traffic information and services.

    To achieve our vision of a safer world, free of congestion and emissions, we create innovative technologies that keep the world moving. By combining our extensive experience with leading business and technology partners, we power connected vehicles, smart mobility and, ultimately, autonomous driving.

    Headquartered in Amsterdam with offices in 30 countries, TomTom's technologies are trusted by hundreds of millions of people worldwide.

    www.tomtom.com

    For further Information:

    TomTom Media:

    tomtom.pr@tomtom.com

    TomTom Investor Relations:

    ir@tomtom.com

     

    Attachment

    Source: TomTom International B.V.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: TOM2




