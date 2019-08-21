Nubeva Expands TLS Decryption Capabilities for Use in the Cloud



Breakthrough Symmetric Key Intercept Architecture Enables Visibility to Encrypted Traffic in Public, Private and Hybrid Clouds; Supports Windows and Linux OS

San Jose, California, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. (TSX-V:NBVA), a cloud visibility SaaS software developer for enterprises, today announced the company's expansion of its next-generation TLS Decryption solution. Nubeva now supports Windows Schannel as well as expanded Linux flavors and supports private and hybrid cloud deployments in addition to public cloud. With Nubeva's cloud-native TLS 1.3 Decryption solution, security, and information technology teams gain access to a complete and secure solution for advanced inspection, monitoring, and compliance in their cloud environments.

"Encryption is widely regarded as the first and most important security measure in cloud computing. Today, more than 70 percent of cloud network traffic is encrypted with modern protocols including TLS 1.3 with Perfect Forward Secrecy. While encryption offers cloud users more security, it also inhibits the ability to monitor and inspect network traffic, a critical function for cybersecurity, compliance, and DevOps," said Randy Chou, Nubeva co-founder, and CEO.

"Our TLS Decryption solution enables users to easily decrypt data when and where it's needed and supports the latest encryption protocols and ciphers. And now, with our expanded support for hybrid and private clouds, Windows and all major variants of Linux, the market for our technology expands significantly to fill gaps in visibility," Chou added. "Nubeva enables enterprise IT and security teams to aggressively embrace the latest encryptions for enhanced protection and privacy without sacrificing visibility, governance, and control."

Nubeva's breakthrough Symmetric Key Intercept architecture starts with a lightweight agent deployed on critical computing workloads. It is easy to set up, consumes minimal resources, and works with any TLS protocol and session type -- including Perfect Forward Secrecy and pinned certificates as well as sessions to databases, and API calls to cloud providers and other third parties.

Once in place, final symmetric encryption keys (session keys) are identified after the initial TLS handshake. These keys are extracted and securely stored in the user's key database where they can be accessed when needed. Decryption agents are deployed on the monitoring and inspection tools themselves, so decrypted data is never exposed to risk.

The Perfect Forward Secrecy enhancement to TLS encryption and the Nubeva innovation that uses final secret/symmetric keys dramatically enhances security over traditional decryption systems. Unlike all other systems when an application's private keys are compromised and anyone can decrypt the traffic, the symmetric key that is intercepted is only useful for a single, short-lived session.

Nubeva TLS Decrypt, with its Symmetric Key Intercept architecture, supports the following:

Linux and Windows operating systems

Virtually all TLS protocols and ciphers including TLS 1.3, 1.2 with ECDHE, AES-GCM, ChaCha20-Poly1305 and more

Client and server TLS sessions in VMs, containers and Kubernetes environments

Public clouds including AWS, Azure and Google Cloud Platform as well as private and hybrid clouds using VMWare, KVM and Xen

Any packet capture or mirroring solution

Any packet-based inspection and monitoring tools

With the continued migration of resources to the cloud, along with an increase in cybercrime, the enterprise IT market needs new solutions that provide total visibility of cloud traffic. Nubeva enables IT teams to run top-tier security technologies and services in the cloud and get the visibility needed to effectively monitor traffic.

Nubeva first announced its TLS Decrypt solution in June 2019. The first-of-its-kind technology enables SecOps and DevOps teams to maximize cloud security, application troubleshooting, and network monitoring tools so they can obtain the insights needed to detect and respond to potential security threats. Users can start and stop the decryption service, rehydrate or restock running VMs, and use Symmetric Key Intercept for key extraction and decryption as a service all using cloud infrastructu

-END-





About Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Nubeva Technologies Ltd. develops Software-as-a-Service ("SaaS") solutions that enable enterprises to obtain visibility of encrypted cloud traffic. Nubeva's Symmetric Key Intercept architecture provides universal TLS decryption and works in any cloud platform. The service unlocks cloud traffic for best-of-breed security. The scalability and ease-of-use of Nubeva enables any organization to adopt aggressive encryption in the cloud needed for network monitoring and security tools. Visit nubeva.com for more information.





Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws relating to the Company's business plans and the outlook of the cybersecurity industry. Although the Company believes in light of the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release and the Company assumes no responsibility to update them or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Company undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third-parties in respect of the Company, its subsidiaries, their securities, or their respective financial or operating results (as applicable).

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For additional information, please contact:

Nubeva Technologies Ltd.

Steve Perkins, Chief Marketing Officer

1-(844)538-4638



Or



Marcel Valentin, Investor Relations

marcel@sophiccapital.com

1-647-697-0498





Chuck Grothaus Nubeva Technologies Inc 1-612-770-0026 cgrothaus@nubeva.com

Source: Nubeva Technologies Inc