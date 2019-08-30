NuAxess 2, Inc. Announces Vinay Mehindru, MD, MBA as Head of Strategic Management and Business Development





TOM'S RIVER, N.J., Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quad M Solutions, wholly-owned subsidiary, NuAxess 2, Inc., is pleased to announce that Dr. Vinay Mehindru has been retained by the company to serve as head of strategic management and business development. Dr. Mehindru is an accomplished physician executive with over 25 years of healthcare experience that includes population health, physician performance management and building physician alliances with clinical and financial integration. He is well known for taking vision and transforming it into reality through sound strategy development and execution.



"We are privileged to have Dr. Mehindru join our management team. His guidance and expertise will prove to be invaluable in helping to shape our company and achieve our goals of putting true value-based healthcare into the control of consumers and employers. Dr. Mehindru's understanding and experience bringing physicians, hospitals and insurers together to deliver superior clinical outcomes, balanced with economic sustainability, is essential to our success."

NuAxess' CEO, Pat Dileo

Earlier in his career, Dr. Mehindru served as Chief Medical Officer for Wuesthoff Health System (now under Steward Health Care's ownership) where he led the licensing of a new Coronary Cath lab with interventional capabilities along with the development of a new surgical program. In 2011, he joined AdventHealth Waterman as Chief Medical Officer where he spearheaded the establishment of a new hospitalist program, and also received recognition for excellence in seven metrics under Partnership for Patients (a CMS sponsored program to reduce harm and improve quality). He was the executive sponsor for QUEST, a national program for improving quality and reducing cost.

His continued success led to Dr. Mehindru's appointment as the President of AdventHealth Physician Network, Tampa Bay (formerly called Physician Alliance of Florida Hospital) and AdventHealth Physician Network Ocala (formerly called Physician Health Partners at Munroe Regional). As the President of these Clinically Integrated Networks (CINs), and with his focus on population health management, he responsibly managed over 40,000 covered lives made up of; a self-funded employee health plan, a commercial health plan and Medicare beneficiaries. In his journey towards transforming health care from volume-based to value-based, Dr. Mehindru successfully built a network of over 1,000 physicians, established quality benchmarks and metrics, and bent the total healthcare spend cost curve from a historic annual increase of fifteen percent (15%) to just one percent (1%).

In his continued passion to improve outcomes for patients, Dr. Mehindru led the initiatives between the two major health systems in the Tampa Bay, Florida area, consisting of an exclusive health and wellness innovation partner for the first planned "Smart Gigabit Community," a 160 employee Home Health Care company, and a Joint Venture with the largest local radiology physicians group, including 16 outpatient imaging centers.

Dr. Mehindru served as a member of AdventHealth West Florida Division Strategy and Growth Council that oversees strategic initiatives of this $1.5 billion revenue division. He also served as a judge and a council member for Innovation X, National Council of Presidents. This is an AdventHealth annual premier competition for start-ups and mid-stage innovative companies to present their solutions to top health challenges that align with strategic AdventHealth imperatives.

His participation on AdventHealth boards and committees also included the Population Health Service Organization, the Accountable Care Organization, and the Population Health IT.

Dr. Mehindru completed his internal medicine residency with the Cleveland Clinic Foundation, and emergency medicine residency with the University of Florida, and also received his executive MBA in healthcare management from University of Texas at Dallas.

About NuAxess 2, Inc.

NuAxess 2, Inc. is a full service financial, employee benefit and insurance consulting company that provides innovative health insurance plans targeting the employers with 1 to 500 employees. NuAxess facilitates a company's efforts to self-insure their employees' health insurance plans. When a company partners with NuAxess, they reduce premiums, they offer much greater choice, and provide greater responsibility to the employee, thus creating true Consumer Driven Healthcare.

NuAxess achieves lower costs and higher value by uniting and managing best-in-class business healthcare/benefits partners and services bundled together for an end-to-end single source health insurance plan. NuAxess plans have no coinsurance, no medical copays, provide full transparency, and offer unrestricted access to any doctor. For the employer, NuAxess handles all the administrative headaches and provides all the necessary protections to enable an employer to concentrate on business, not insurance.

NuAxess operates nationwide to meet the demand of the rapidly expanding market of small and mid-size group employers as well as the exploding ‘Gig Economy' (the labor market characterized by the prevalence of short-term contracts or freelance work as opposed to permanent jobs.)

