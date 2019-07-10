Nuance Unveils New Lightning Engine



Conversational AI system combines voice biometrics and NLU to authenticate individuals within seconds of them speaking, and deliver personalized automated responses

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) today unveiled the Nuance Lightning Engine™, a new AI tool that uses 4th generation deep neural nets (DNNs) and combines voice biometrics and natural language understanding (NLU) to deliver more personalized and human-like experiences across voice channels. With the new engine, a single human command to a smart speaker, virtual assistant or IVR is enough for that system to understand who is talking and what it is they want in as quick as half a second.



Consumers are increasingly using voice to engage with the world around them - from communicating to their cars for directions to accessing their bank accounts via their smart speakers. The Nuance Lightning Engine allows consumers to set up a unique voice profile as part of an organization's account enrollment. When they contact that organization on a voice channel, all they need to do is speak naturally and their identity is confirmed almost immediately, and a personalized interaction begins. No passwords or knowledge-based questions are required.

Until now, the industry standard for authenticating someone through voice biometrics analysis with so little speech was through a specific passphrase. The Nuance Lightning Engine cuts that standard speech time in half, allowing organizations to validate a given person's identity through natural utterances faster than the human ear.

"Voice biometrics not only secures the voice channel, but when combined with NLU, is the foundation to frictionless experiences for consumers," said Brett Beranek, General Manager, Security Business, Nuance Enterprise Division. "With the engine, organizations don't have to spend time checking to see if a customer is who they say they are when they engage on voice channels. Instead, they can immediately start personalizing the interaction as soon as that person speaks, making it an effective, enjoyable and natural engagement."

The Nuance Lightning Engine has been made available to a number of strategic customers through the Nuance Intelligent Engagement Platform. The technology is expected to be generally available this Fall.

For more information on Nuance's Conversational AI and Biometrics capabilities go here.

