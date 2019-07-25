Nuance to Release Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results on August 7, 2019





BURLINGTON, Mass., July 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) today announced that the Company will release results for its third quarter of fiscal 2019 after the market close on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.



Nuance will provide a copy of prepared remarks in combination with its press release. These remarks are offered to provide shareholders and analysts additional detail for analyzing the results. The remarks will be available at http://investors.nuance.com/ and will not be read on the call.

The conference call will begin at 5:00 p.m. ET. To participate, please access the live broadcast here, or dial (866) 393-4306 (US & Canada) or (734) 385-2616 (international) at least five minutes prior to start and reference code 4867239. A replay will be available approximately 2 hours after the call and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (US & Canada) or (404) 537-3406 (international) and entering code 4867239.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that can understand, analyze and respond to human language to increase productivity and amplify human intelligence. With decades of domain and artificial intelligence expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations - in global industries that include healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, financial services, and retail - to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

