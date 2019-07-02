Nuance Named "Undisputed Market Leader" in Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Report

Multi-faceted, layered approach for digital and voice fraud prevention puts Nuance ahead of 12 recognized biometrics vendors in Opus Research report

BURLINGTON, Mass., July 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) today announced it has been recognized once again as a Leader in Opus Research's Intelligent Authentication and Voice Biometrics Intelliview Report1. The 2019 report cites Nuance as the "undisputed market share leader" and notes its "multi-faceted, layered security approach that includes biometrics, non-biometric prints, anti-spoofing measures, intelligent detectors, pattern detection and employing AI techniques."



According to the report, as enterprises evaluate their options, they seek holistic solutions that support "optichannel authentication", meaning customers choose ("opt for") the best ("optimal") device or medium to support their present need. Opus looked at 13 vendors and evaluated each solution's ability to streamline omnichannel customer authentication and stop fraudsters through all points of access and evaluated not only voice biometrics tech, but also behavioral, non-biometrics factors and anti-spoofing offerings.

Nuance topped the vendor list, lauded for its comprehensive, integrated authentication and fraud prevention abilities across digital and voice channels and credited for its industry-leading authentication success and fraud prevention rates. Nuance was the leader not only in market share but also in breadth of offering which looked at voice processing capabilities and imposter detection along with the robustness of voice biometrics-based offerings including passive (text-dependent) enrollment and authentication, and integration with "risk engines" or other rules-based analytic resources.

"During the 15 years that Opus Research has covered voice biometrics, Nuance established leadership by enrolling voiceprints for hundreds of millions of customers of Fortune 500 companies," explained Dan Miller, Lead Analyst at Opus Research. "As market demand evolved to include fraud prevention and continuous authentication across multiple devices and modalities, Nuance has expanded its solution set to support secure, seamless interactions across multiple customer channels."

"Being recognized once again by Opus Research as a leader in the biometrics market is a testament to the dogged focus our team has had on ensuring our technology is evolving as fast as the fraudsters are," said Brett Beranek, General Manager, Security Business, Nuance Enterprise. "Today our technology powers the world's largest banks and telcos to not only prevent and prosecute fraudsters, but also enable the kind of channel-less, streamlined experience consumers demand today. Seeing the success of these deployments and witnessing the value our technology offers these organizations is what motivates us to continue to innovate."

Customers from a diverse set of industries such as AIB, Australian Taxation Office, ICICI Bank, HSBC, RBS, Santander, TalkTalk, Vodafone Turkey and Deutsche Telekom have deployed Nuance's biometrics technology. Over 400 million consumers globally make more than eight billion successful authentications yearly already with Nuance voice biometrics and in the last twelve months alone the solution has prevented over $2 billion worth of customers' money from getting into the wrong hands.

