Nuance Automotive Receives Bosch Global Supplier Award





BURLINGTON, Mass., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN), the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations, today announced that it has received a prestigious Bosch Global Supplier Award from the Bosch Group, a leading global supplier of technology and services. Nuance Automotive received the award in the Mobility Solutions Software category in recognition of its performance as a supplier of automotive assistant technology to Bosch.



This year marks the 16th Bosch Global Supplier Awards, in which Bosch honors outstanding performance in the manufacturing and supply of automotive products and services, with a particular focus on quality, cost, innovation and logistics. Nuance Automotive was one of only 47 suppliers (out of 43,000) from 15 countries who were honored with one of these coveted awards, which were presented during a ceremony in Blaichach, Germany.

"With the Bosch Global Supplier Award, we pay tribute to our best suppliers around the world. The award winners have achieved outstanding levels of excellence and work with us in an exceptional spirit of partnership. From technological expertise to logistical quality and entrepreneurial potential - our award winners have it all," said Andreas Reutter, head of supply chain management at Robert Bosch GmbH.

The theme of this year's awards was "Transforming Together, Staying Ahead," which recognizes that success in an increasingly connected and digitized world requires strong and reliable partnerships. The Bosch Global Supplier Awards recognize that in order to secure a joint future, it is more important than ever to be open to change and to significantly accelerate digital transformation, turning existing business into new opportunities.

"We have been working with Bosch for nearly 20 years, and we are honored to be recognized as one of their top global suppliers," said Stefan Ortmanns, executive vice president & general manager, Nuance Automotive. "We pride ourselves in working in close partnership with our customers, and Bosch shares that same philosophy. Together, we can continue to have significant impact on the mobility landscape."

Nuance Automotive powers more than 250 million cars on the road today across more than 40 languages, creating conversational, intelligent mobility experiences for nearly every major automaker in the world, including Audi, BMW, Daimler, Fiat, Ford, GM, Hyundai, SAIC, Toyota, and more. To learn more about the ways in which Nuance Automotive is amplifying the intelligence of the connected car, visit nuance.com and stay connected on LinkedIn.

About Nuance Communications, Inc.

Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze and respond to human language to increase productivity and amplify human intelligence. With decades of domain and artificial intelligence expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations - in global industries that include healthcare, telecommunications, automotive, financial services, and retail - to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce. For more information, please visit www.nuance.com.

