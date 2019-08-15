NRC Health Names Winners of 2019 Excellence Awards



Annual awards recognize U.S. healthcare organizations for commitment to enhancing the care experience

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NRC Health, the leading provider of in-depth customer intelligence in healthcare, today announced the winners of its 2019 NRC Health Excellence Awards at the 2019 NRC Health Symposium in Nashville, TN. As the embodiment of NRC Health's mission to bring human understanding to healthcare, award recipients are being honored for their commitment to enhancing the complete care journey and designing experiences that inspire loyalty across their organizations.



Winners of the Excellence Awards were chosen based on achievement status in categories that patients feel most impactful to their quality of care, with the winning hospitals separated into different categories. All winners showcase a premier commitment to achieving greater understanding and for successfully creating experiences before, during, and after care that meet the needs of today's savvy consumers.

"This year we present another dedicated group of healthcare organizations that are motivated to improve the patient experience through proactive and actionable steps," said Helen Hrdy, senior vice president of customer success at NRC Health. "We congratulate this year's winners and their commitment to excellence as we work toward a future of human understanding in healthcare."

The full list of winning organizations for the 2019 Excellence Awards is available for download on the NRC Health website.

