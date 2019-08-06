NovoCarbon Corporation Announces Resignation of Directors and Officers





TORONTO, Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Lakes Graphite Inc., doing business as NovoCarbon Corporation, ("GLK", "NovoCarbon" or the "Company" TSX-V:GLK, OTCQB:GLKIF, FWB:8GL) announces that effective immediately Paul Ferguson, Richard Baxter, Bruce Reading, and Brett Clark have resigned as the Directors of the Company and Mr. Robert Suttie has resigned as the Company's Chief Financial Officer. As such, the Company has no remaining Officers or Directors.

About NovoCarbon Corporation

NovoCarbon is a Clean Technology Minerals Processing Company supplying customers with innovative, high quality value-added carbon products.

There is no significant graphite production in North America now. As pricing and demand continue to rise, NovoCarbon is one of the first new domestic suppliers to a growing regional customer base. We continually work to deliver products of the best quality with outstanding customer service.

The Company is party to an agreement for long-term supply of high quality natural graphite concentrate from Brazil. NovoCarbon is presently working with an established US-based processor for toll micronization services. The Company has partnered with Ashland Advanced Materials for commercial-scale purification operations at Ashland's 110,000 square foot purification facility located in Niagara, New York.

For more information, please contact:

Paul Ferguson

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Email: pferguson@novocarbon.com

1-800-754-4510 x106

