Quantcast

See headlines for NSRPF
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Referenced Stocks

    Novo Completes Initial Heritage Survey at Egina Gold Project

    By GlobeNewswire,  September 09, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


    VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. ("Novo" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX:NSRPF) is pleased to announce that the Kariyarra Aboriginal Corporation have completed a heritage survey over the entirety of tenement M47/560 and portions of tenement E47/2502. The Company's planned exploration program for all priority target areas can now continue. Novo would like to thank the Kariyarra People for progressing this heritage survey and providing the Company with the knowledge required to ensure that heritage values are protected on the ground where Novo is operating.

    "It is imperative to develop productive working relationships with local native title groups," commented Mr. Rob Humphryson, the Company's CEO. "Novo's approach of being patient, open, and honest and demonstrating diligent land care practices appears to be standing us in good stead in what is developing into a very positive and sustainable working relationship with the Kariyarra People."     

    About Novo Resources Corp.

    Novo's focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 13,000 sq km with varying ownership interests. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com     

    On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

    Novo Resources Corp.

    "Quinton Hennigh"

    Quinton Hennigh

    President and Chairman

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

     

    Source: Novo Resources Corp.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: NSRPF, NVO




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8084.16
    -3.28  ▼  0.04%
    DJIA 26909.43
    73.92  ▲  0.28%
    S&P 500 2979.39
    0.96  ▲  0.03%
    Data as of Sep 10, 2019
    View All