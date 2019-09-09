Novo Completes Initial Heritage Survey at Egina Gold Project





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novo Resources Corp. ("Novo" or the "Company") (TSX-V: NVO; OTCQX:NSRPF) is pleased to announce that the Kariyarra Aboriginal Corporation have completed a heritage survey over the entirety of tenement M47/560 and portions of tenement E47/2502. The Company's planned exploration program for all priority target areas can now continue. Novo would like to thank the Kariyarra People for progressing this heritage survey and providing the Company with the knowledge required to ensure that heritage values are protected on the ground where Novo is operating.



"It is imperative to develop productive working relationships with local native title groups," commented Mr. Rob Humphryson, the Company's CEO. "Novo's approach of being patient, open, and honest and demonstrating diligent land care practices appears to be standing us in good stead in what is developing into a very positive and sustainable working relationship with the Kariyarra People."

About Novo Resources Corp.

Novo's focus is to explore and develop gold projects in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, and Novo has built up a significant land package covering approximately 13,000 sq km with varying ownership interests. For more information, please contact Leo Karabelas at (416) 543-3120 or e-mail leo@novoresources.com



On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

Novo Resources Corp.

"Quinton Hennigh"

Quinton Hennigh

President and Chairman

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.





Source: Novo Resources Corp.