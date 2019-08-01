Quantcast

Novavax to Host Conference Call to Discuss Second Quarter Financial Results on August 7, 2019

By GlobeNewswire,  August 01, 2019, 09:25:00 AM EDT


Gaithersburg, Md., Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced it will report its second quarter 2019 financial and operating results following the close of U.S. financial markets on Wednesday, August 7, 2019.

Conference call details are as follows:

Date:   August 7, 2019
Time:   4:30 p.m. U.S. Eastern Time (ET)
Dial-in number:   (877) 212-6076 (Domestic) or (707) 287-9331 (International)
Passcode:    3193866
Webcast:   www.novavax.com, "Investors"/ "Events"

Conference call and webcast replay:

Dates:   Starting at 7:30 p.m. ET, August 7, 2019 until

7:30 p.m. ET May 9, 2019
Dial-in number:   (855) 859-2056 (Domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (International)
Passcode:   3193866
Webcast:   www.novavax.com, "Investors"/ "Events", until November 7, 2019

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (Nasdaq:NVAX) is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. ResVax™, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine in a Phase 3 clinical program and is designed to prevent severe lower respiratory tract infection which is the second leading cause of death in children under one year of age worldwide. Novavax is also advancing NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, to address key factors that can lead to the poor effectiveness of currently approved flu vaccines. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contacts:

Investors

Erika Trahan

Senior Manager, Investor & Public Relations

ir@novavax.com

240-268-2022

Westwicke Partners

John Woolford

john.woolford@westwicke.com

443-213-0506

Media

Amy Speak

amy@speaklifescience.com

617-420-2461

Source: Novavax, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: NVAX




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8305.82
130.40  ▲  1.60%
DJIA 27156.13
291.86  ▲  1.09%
S&P 500 3012.31
31.93  ▲  1.07%
Data as of Aug 1, 2019 | 11:39AM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar