Novavax Scientific Leadership to Present New RSV Maternal Immunization Program Phase 3 Data and Participate in Discussion on RSV at the 2019 IDSOG Annual Meeting





GAITHERSBURG, Md., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), a late stage biotechnology company developing next-generation vaccines for serious infectious diseases, today announced that Louis F. Fries III, M.D., Senior Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a roundtable discussion of infant respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) disease as a target for maternal immunization at the 2019 Infectious Diseases Society for Obstetrics and Gynecology (IDSOG) Annual Meeting in Big Sky, Montana, being held August 8-10, 2019.



In addition, new findings from the company's global Phase 3 clinical trial of ResVax™ will be presented by Geeta K. Swamy, M.D., Associate Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology and Vice Dean and Associate Vice Provost for Scientific Integrity at Duke University, at the 2019 IDSOG Annual Meeting. ResVax is Novavax' RSV fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine.

Details are as follows: Roundtable Title: RSV Vaccine Results Date: Thursday, August 8 Time: 8:00 a.m. - 9:00 a.m. MT Location: Dunraven/Obsidian Oral Presentation Title: Safety of Third Trimester Immunization with a Respiratory

Syncytial Virus F Protein Vaccine and Protection of Infants

Over the First 180 Days of Life Against All-Cause Lower

Respiratory Tract Infection Date: Friday, August 9 Time: 11:55 a.m. - 12:10 p.m. MT Location: Madison/Gallatin For more information, please visit the IDSOG meeting website.

About ResVax™ and the Prepare Trial

ResVax is an RSV fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant. It is being developed to protect infants from RSV disease via maternal immunization, which may offer the best method of protection from RSV disease in infants through the first months of life. In February 2019, Novavax announced top-line data from Prepare™, a global Phase 3 clinical trial in 4,636 pregnant women, at least 3,000 of whom have received the vaccine, and their infants. Prepare is supported by an $89.1 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation (BMGF).

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX), is a late-stage biotechnology company that drives improved health globally through the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. ResVax™, its RSV vaccine for infants via maternal immunization, is the only vaccine in a Phase 3 clinical program and is designed to prevent severe lower respiratory tract infection which is the second leading cause of death in children under one year of age worldwide. Novavax is also advancing NanoFlu™, its quadrivalent influenza nanoparticle vaccine, to address key factors that can lead to the poor effectiveness of currently approved flu vaccines. Novavax is a leading innovator of recombinant vaccines; its proprietary recombinant technology platform combines the power and speed of genetic engineering to efficiently produce a new class of highly immunogenic nanoparticles addressing urgent global health needs.

For more information, visit www.novavax.com and connect with us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

