Novan to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference





MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. ("the Company" or "Novan") (NASDAQ:NOVN) today announced that it will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 21st Annual Global Investment Conference in New York on Monday, September 9, 2019. Participation will include a Company presentation as well as a Q&A session. The Company will also have a number of one-on-one meetings with investors during the conference.



The Company presentation will occur on September 9, 2019 at 2:10 p.m. Eastern. The presentation will be webcast live and can be accessed through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.Novan.com. An archived version of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following the live presentation for 7 days.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a clinical development-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging nitric oxide's naturally occurring anti-microbial and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat a range of diseases with significant unmet needs. We believe that our ability to deploy nitric oxide in a solid form, on demand and in localized formulations allows us the potential to improve patient outcomes in a variety of dermatological, women's health and gastrointestinal diseases.

