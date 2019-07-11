Novan SB206 Phase 3 Molluscum Pivotal Program Update





More than 50 percent of total expected patients now enrolled

Virtually all of the clinical sites now active

Discipline and execution focus remain of equal importance to recruitment activity

MORRISVILLE, N.C., July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. ("the Company" or "Novan") (Nasdaq:NOVN) today announced that the Company has exceeded 50 percent of expected patient enrollment in the Company's ongoing "B-SIMPLE" (Berdazimer Sodium In Molluscum Patients with Lesions) Phase 3 pivotal trials.

The studies are designed to evaluate topical nitric oxide product candidate SB206 for the treatment of molluscum contagiosum. The pivotal program size is expected to be approximately 680 study participants, with over 95 percent of the anticipated clinical sites active and nearly 85 percent enrolling patients.

"Molluscum is a highly contagious skin disease with a clear and identifiable unmet medical need," commented Elizabeth Messersmith, Ph.D, Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer of Novan. Dr. Messersmith further commented, "We are pleased with the pace of enrollment and continue to work with our sites in order to help ensure the absolute highest quality in execution and operational discipline around all aspects of the trials and their progression."

Novan has previously communicated that top line results are expected no later than early in the first quarter of 2020.

About B-SIMPLE Phase 3 Program

The B-SIMPLE Phase 3 program consists of two multi-center, randomized, double-blind, vehicle-controlled studies, B-SIMPLE1 and B-SIMPLE2, to evaluate the efficacy and safety of SB206 12% once daily for the treatment of molluscum. Each pivotal study will enroll approximately 340 patients aged 6 months and older, with a 2:1 (active:vehicle) randomization. Subjects or their caregivers will apply SB206 12% or Vehicle Gel once daily for a minimum of 4 weeks and up to 12 weeks to all treatable lesions (baseline and new). There will be visits at Screening/Baseline, Week 2, Week 4, Week 8, Week 12 and safety follow-up at Week 24. The primary endpoint of these studies is the proportion of patients with complete clearance of all treatable molluscum lesions at Week 12.

About Molluscum Contagiosum

Molluscum contagiosum is a common, contagious skin infection caused by the molluscipoxvirus, affecting approximately six million people in the U.S. annually, with the greatest incidence in children aged one to 14 years. Infected children typically present with 10 to 30 painless, yet unsightly lesions, and, in severe cases, they can have around 100 lesions. Due to the largely pediatric nature of the disease, parents are the caregivers for these children, in most cases, and tend to seek treatment. There are no FDA approved therapies for molluscum, and, upon seeking treatment, caregivers are faced with potentially painful in-office, dermatologist-administered physical procedures or cantharidin, or recommended off-label prescriptions and over-the-counter products. More than half of the patients diagnosed with molluscum are untreated and over 30% of those treated receive an off-label prescription with no molluscum indication or proven clinical efficacy. The average time to resolution is 13 months, however, some children experience lesions that may not resolve in 24 months. Further dissemination of this highly-contagious disease is common, and transmission to other children living in the household is reported to be 41%. There is a significant unmet need in the molluscum treatment landscape.

About Novan

Novan, Inc. is a clinical development-stage biotechnology company focused on leveraging nitric oxide's naturally occurring anti-microbial and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat a range of diseases with significant unmet needs. We believe that our ability to deploy nitric oxide in a solid form, on demand and in localized formulations allows us the potential to improve patient outcomes in a variety of dermatology, women's health and gastrointestinal diseases.

