Novan Hires Michelle Patterson as Vice President of Project Management





Underscores Company's preparation for potential NDA submission for SB206 in molluscum



Role to lead cross-functional coordination of key activities and timelines for the program

SB206 top line results are expected no later than early in the first quarter of 2020

MORRISVILLE, N.C., Sept. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Novan, Inc. ("the Company" or "Novan") (Nasdaq:NOVN) today announced the appointment of Michelle Patterson as Vice President of Project Management.

In this centrally positioned role, Ms. Patterson will manage the delivery of key product portfolio milestones by integrating work activity across Novan's business functions including regulatory, pre-clinical, clinical, manufacturing and CMC. Ms. Patterson will lead the cross-functional coordination and orchestration of integrated project plans for the SB206 New Drug Application ("NDA") submission, should the Phase 3 clinical program in molluscum contagiosum be positive. The role will report to Paula Brown Stafford in order to ensure alignment and coordination across functions.

"Michelle is a highly-qualified and widely recognized industry leader who will have an immediate and positive impact on our Company," commented Paula Brown Stafford, President and Chief Operating Officer of Novan. Ms. Stafford further commented, "With Phase 3 molluscum pivotal trials well underway and results expected no later than early in the first quarter of 2020, Michelle will add tremendous value to our process, approach and project management mindset in order to be prepared for a potential NDA submission. We are lucky to bring her back to Novan and our team is thrilled to have her returning."

Ms. Patterson brings nearly 20 years of industry project management experience to Novan. Most recently, she served as Senior Director of Program Management with Urovant Sciences. Prior to joining Urovant Sciences, Ms. Patterson served in senior project management roles at Roivant Sciences, Novan, GlaxoSmithKline, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals and Eli Lilly.

