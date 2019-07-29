Quantcast

    Notification according to chapter 9, section 5 and 6 of the Securities Market Act: BlackRock Inc.’s holding in Metso

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 29, 2019, 04:45:00 AM EDT

    Metso Corporation, Stock exchange release on July 29, 2019, at 11:45 a.m. EET

    Metso Corporation has received a notification, pursuant to Chapter 9, Section 5 and 6 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, about a change in the holding of mutual funds managed by BlackRock, Inc. of the total amount of shares and financial instruments entitling to shares of Metso.

    On July 25, 2019, BlackRock, Inc.'s aggregate holding in Metso shares and in financial instruments entitling to shares exceeded the 5 percent threshold. Blackrock, Inc. had 7,446,190 shares or 4.95 percent of total shares and votes. Its holding through financial instruments amounted to 282,325 shares, which corresponds to 0.18 percent of the total amount of Metso's shares. On July 25, 2019, BlackRock, Inc.'s total position in Metso amounted to 7,728,515 or 5.14% percent of Metso's shares and votes. Metso's total number of shares and votes is 150,348,256.



    BlackRock, Inc.'s holdings according to the notification:

      % of shares and voting rights (A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (B) Total of both in %

    (A + B)
    Resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was reached 4.95% 0.18% 5.14%
    Position of previous notification 4.56% 0.33% 4.89%



    A: Shares and voting rights
      Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
    ISIN Code Direct



    (SMA 9:5)    		 Indirect



    (SMA 9:6 and 7)    		 Direct



    (SMA 9:5)    		 Indirect



    (SMA 9:6 and 7)
    FI0009007835   7,446,190   4.95%
    SUBTOTAL A 7,446,190 4.95%
     
    B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
    Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise Period Physical of cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
    Securities Lent N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A
    CFD N/A N/A Cash 282,325 0.18%
          SUBTOTAL B 282,325 0.18%

                                      

    Metso Corporation

    Distribution:

    Nasdaq Helsinki

    Media

    www.metso.com

    Metso is a world-leading industrial company offering equipment and services for the sustainable processing and flow of natural resources in the mining, aggregates, recycling and process industries. With our unique knowledge and innovative solutions, we help our customers improve their operational efficiency, reduce risks and increase profitability. Metso is listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki in Finland and had sales of about 3.2 billion in 2018. Metso employs over 13,000 people in more than 50 countries.

    Source: Metso Corporation

