Quantcast

See headlines for 3774
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Notice Regarding the Terms and Conditions Concerning the Issuance of Stock-Compensation-Type Stock Options (Stock Acquisition Rights)

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 12, 2019, 05:01:00 AM EDT


    TOKYO, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Internet Initiative Japan Inc. ("IIJ", the "Company", TSE1: 3774) hereby announces that it has determined the remaining terms and conditions concerning the issuance of stock-compensation-type stock options ("Stock Acquisition Rights"), resolved by the IIJ's Board of Directors on June 27, 2019, to be allotted to Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) and Executive Officers of IIJ, as follows.

  • Total number of Stock Acquisition Rights

    163 rights

  • Class and total number of shares underlying the Stock Acquisition Rights

    32,600 shares of the Company's common stock (the number of shares to be issued or transferred for each Stock Acquisition Rights shall be 200 shares)

  • Amount to be paid in exchange for the Stock Acquisition Rights

    JPY354,600 per Stock Acquisition Rights (JPY1,773 per share of common stock)



    The Stock Acquisition Rights are allotted to Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) and Executive Officers of IIJ by offsetting their monetary remuneration claims against the Company and their obligations to pay for the allotment of the Stock Acquisition Rights.

  • Persons to be allotted the stock acquisition rights, number of persons, and number of stock acquisition rights to be allotted:
    • Directors (excluding Part-time and Outside Directors) of IIJ 7 Directors 108 rights
    Executive Officers of IIJ 12 Executive Officers 55 rights



    About IIJ

    Founded in 1992, IIJ is one of Japan's leading Internet-access and comprehensive network solutions providers. IIJ and its group companies provide total network solutions that mainly cater to high-end corporate customers. IIJ's services include high-quality Internet connectivity services, systems integration, cloud computing services, security services and mobile services. Moreover, IIJ has built one of the largest Internet backbone networks in Japan that is connected to the United States, the United Kingdom and Asia. IIJ listed on the First Section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange in 2006.

    For inquiries, contact:

    IIJ Investor Relations

    Tel: +81-3-5205-6500  E-mail: ir@iij.ad.jp  URL: https://www.iij.ad.jp/en/ir

    Source: Internet Initiative Japan, Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: 3774, IIJI




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8196.04
    -6.49  ▼  0.08%
    DJIA 27088.08
    227.88  ▲  0.85%
    S&P 500 2999.91
    6.84  ▲  0.23%
    Data as of Jul 11, 2019
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar