Quantcast

See headlines for FW
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Notice of Flow Capital’s Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 26, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT

    Notice of Flow Capital's Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results Conference Call


    - Financial results to be released after markets on Thursday, August 1, 2019 -

    TORONTO, July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flow Capital Corp. (TSXV:FW) ("Flow Capital" and "Company") today announced it will release its second quarter 2019 financial results after the markets close on Thursday, August 1, 2019. Mr. Alex Baluta, Chief Executive Officer, and Mr. Donnacha Rahill, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call at 5:00 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 1, 2019, to review the results. A question and answer session will follow the corporate update.

    CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

    DATE: Thursday, August 1, 2019
    TIME: 5:00 PM Eastern Time
    DIAL IN NUMBER: 866 521-4909 or 647 427-2311
    TAPED REPLAY: 800 585-8367 or 416 621-4642
    REFERENCE NUMBER: 8196797

    A recording of the call will be archived on the Company's website at www.flowcap.com/financials/.



    About FlowCapital

    Based in Toronto, Flow Capital Corp. is a diversified alternative asset investor and advisor, specializing in providing minimally dilutive capital to emerging growth businesses. To apply for financing, visit www.flowcap.com.

    Forfurtherinformation,pleasecontact:

    Flow CapitalCorp.:

    Donnacha Rahill

    Chief FinancialOfficer

    Tel: (416) 477-2601

    Source: Flow Capital Corp.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: FW




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8313.19
    74.65  ▲  0.91%
    DJIA 27166.62
    25.64  ▲  0.09%
    S&P 500 3016.59
    12.92  ▲  0.43%
    Data as of Jul 26, 2019 | 09:47AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar