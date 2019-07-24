Quantcast

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings to Hold Conference Call on Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


MIAMI, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) (together with NCL Corporation Ltd., "Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings" or the "Company") announced today it will report second quarter 2019 financial results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time with a conference call to discuss results at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.  The conference call will be simultaneously webcast via the Company's Investor Relations website, www.nclhltdinvestor.com.  A replay of the webcast will be available at the same site for 30 days following the call.

About Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) is a leading global cruise company which operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. With a combined fleet of 26 ships with approximately 54,400 berths, these brands offer itineraries to more than 450 destinations worldwide. The Company will introduce eleven additional ships through 2027.

Investor Relations and Media Contacts

Andrea DeMarco

(305) 468-2339

InvestorRelations@nclcorp.com 

Source: Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

