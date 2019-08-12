Northwest Pipe Company Awarded Large Steel Pipe Contract for Bois d'Arc Lake Project

Water transmission pipe to be used in North Texas Municipal Water District's treated water pipeline

VANCOUVER, Wash., Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northwest Pipe Company (Nasdaq:NWPX), an industry leader of engineered welded steel pipe products for the water transmission market, announced today it was selected by Garney Construction to supply both sections of the treated water pipeline for the Bois d'Arc Lake project, which represents over 22,000 tons of pipe. This portion of the project will convey treated water, from the new Leonard Water Treatment Plant currently under construction to existing pipeline infrastructure within North Texas Municipal Water District's service area. Garney Construction is a Construction Manager At-Risk for the North Texas Municipal Water District. Manufacturing is scheduled to begin later this year following manufacturing completion of the previously awarded sections of the raw water pipeline.



"We look forward to again working with Garney Construction on this critical project to supply the water needs of many North Texas communities," said Scott Montross, President and CEO of Northwest Pipe Company.

