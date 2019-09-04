Quantcast

See headlines for NWIN
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Northwest Indiana Bancorp to Participate in the Raymond James 2019 Emerging Bank Symposium

    By GlobeNewswire,  September 04, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


    MUNSTER, Ind., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Indiana Bancorp (the "Bancorp" or "NWIN"), the holding company of Peoples Bank, announced today that they will present financial and other information at the Raymond James Emerging Bank Symposium being held in Chicago on September 5, 2019. A copy of the investor presentation to be used at the conference will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ibankpeoples.com.

    About NorthWest Indiana Bancorp

    NorthWest Indiana Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 22 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. NorthWest Indiana Bancorp's common stock is quoted on the OTC Pink Marketplace and the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol NWIN. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank's products and services, and NorthWest Indiana Bancorp's investor relations.

    For Further Information

Contact Ben Bochnowski at 219-853-7575

    Source: Northwest Indiana Bancorp

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: NWIN




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 7976.88
    102.72  ▲  1.30%
    DJIA 26355.47
    237.45  ▲  0.91%
    S&P 500 2937.78
    31.51  ▲  1.08%
    Data as of Sep 4, 2019
    View All