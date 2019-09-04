Northwest Indiana Bancorp to Participate in the Raymond James 2019 Emerging Bank Symposium





MUNSTER, Ind., Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthWest Indiana Bancorp (the "Bancorp" or "NWIN"), the holding company of Peoples Bank, announced today that they will present financial and other information at the Raymond James Emerging Bank Symposium being held in Chicago on September 5, 2019. A copy of the investor presentation to be used at the conference will be made available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ibankpeoples.com.



About NorthWest Indiana Bancorp

NorthWest Indiana Bancorp is a locally managed and independent financial holding company headquartered in Munster, Indiana, whose activities are primarily limited to holding the stock of Peoples Bank. Peoples Bank provides a wide range of personal, business, electronic and wealth management financial services from its 22 locations in Lake and Porter Counties in Northwest Indiana and South Chicagoland. NorthWest Indiana Bancorp's common stock is quoted on the OTC Pink Marketplace and the OTC Bulletin Board under the symbol NWIN. The website ibankpeoples.com provides information on Peoples Bank's products and services, and NorthWest Indiana Bancorp's investor relations.

For Further Information Contact Ben Bochnowski at 219-853-7575

