Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend





NORTH CONWAY, N.H., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB:NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $1.7MM, or $0.63 per basic common share. Year-to-date, the Company reported net income of $5.0MM, or $1.83 per basic common share.



The Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on August 12, 2019, to common stockholders of record on August 5, 2019. The payment of this dividend results in a 55% payout ratio based on net income available to common stockholders. Based on a share price of $30.06 on July 19, 2019, this semi-annual dividend, when annualized, results in a dividend yield of approximately 2.33%. The Company's common stock is available through brokers and is quoted on the OTCQB under the stock symbol "NWYF".

Financial Highlights



Total assets were $934MM, total loans, net, were $644MM, and total deposits were $748MM at June 30, 2019.

Loans, net, including loans held for sale, increased $19.4MM from December 31, 2018 to $648MM and increased $26.2MM from June 30, 2018.

In April 2019, the Bank sold $17.3MM in residential loans at a gain of $372M.

The 2018 accounting change requiring unrealized gains/losses on equity securities to be recognized in the income statement accounted for $2.2MM of pretax income as of June 30, 2019.

Excluding marketable equity securities gains, both realized and unrealized, year to date pretax net income was $3.5MM, a 53% increase compared to the same period in 2018.

The net interest margin at June 30, 2019 was 3.44%.

The yield on earning assets was 4.11% and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.84%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the trailing twelve months Return on Average Assets was 0.70% and Return on Average Equity was 7.81%.

Regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2019 were 10.92% Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets, 16.77% Total Risk-Based Capital, and 12.47% Common Equity Risk-Based Capital.

Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.53% at June 30, 2019.

The market price of our common stock, as of July 19, 2019, was $30.06.

Northway Financial, Inc. Selected Financial Highlights (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 6/30/2019 6/30/2018 Interest and Dividend Income $ 8,806 $ 8,321 $ 17,692 $ 16,347 Interest Expense 1,475 1,261 2,940 2,134 Net Interest and Dividend Income 7,331 7,060 14,752 14,213 Provision for Loan Losses 210 - 210 - All Other Noninterest Income 1,717 1,258 3,275 2,429 Realized Gains on Securities Available-for-Sale, net 388 - 545 - Noninterest Expense 7,651 7,029 14,892 14,381 Net Income Before Gains on Marketable Equity Securities, net 1,575 1,289 3,470 2,261 Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Sold, net 225 115 498 255 Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities Held, net 238 (233 ) 2,164 (1,124 ) Income before Income Tax Expense 2,038 1,171 6,132 1,392 Income Tax Expense (Benefit) 294 110 1,092 (84 ) Net Income $ 1,744 $ 1,061 $ 5,040 $ 1,476 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 1,744 $ 1,061 $ 5,040 $ 1,476 Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 0.63 $ 0.39 $ 1.83 $ 0.54





6/30/2019 12/31/2018 6/30/2018 Balance Sheet Total Assets $ 933,770 $ 926,898 $ 944,440 Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits 36,399 18,132 20,065 Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value 195,173 225,409 242,643 Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value 17,611 17,978 19,972 Loans, Net, including loans held for sale 647,733 628,343 621,581 Total Liabilities 846,020 847,480 866,482 Retail Non-Maturity Deposits 494,974 494,793 501,537 Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits 98,764 101,746 106,408 Certificates of Deposit 154,390 128,993 109,037 Federal Home Loan Bank Advances - 13,848 59,987 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 67,430 79,340 60,545 Junior Subordinated Debentures 20,620 20,620 20,620 Shareholders' Equity 87,750 79,418 77,958 Profitability and Efficiency Net Interest Margin 3.44 % 3.36 % 3.36 % Yield on Earning Assets 4.11 3.91 3.85 Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities 0.84 0.70 0.61 Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding $ 31.89 $ 28.86 $ 28.33 Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding 28.28 25.25 24.71 Capital and Credit Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets 10.92 % 9.83 % 10.22 % Common Equity Risk-Based Capital 12.47 12.08 11.86 Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 15.60 15.27 15.00 Total Risk-Based Capital 16.77 16.44 16.13 Common Shares Outstanding 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650 Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic 2,751,650 2,751,650 2,751,650 Nonperforming Loans as a % of Total Loans 0.53 0.34 0.56 Allowance for Loan Losses as a % of Nonperforming Loans 216 323 219

About Northway Financial, Inc.

Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 16 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

Forward-looking Statements

Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected. Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

Contact:

Gary Laurash

Chief Financial Officer

603-326-7377

Source: Northway Financial Inc.