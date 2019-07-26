Quantcast

    Northway Financial, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Earnings and Declares Semi-Annual Dividend

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 26, 2019, 08:47:00 AM EDT


    NORTH CONWAY, N.H., July 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northway Financial, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB:NWYF), the parent company of Northway Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 of $1.7MM, or $0.63 per basic common share. Year-to-date, the Company reported net income of $5.0MM, or $1.83 per basic common share.

    The Board of Directors has declared a semi-annual cash dividend of $0.35 per share, payable on August 12, 2019, to common stockholders of record on August 5, 2019.  The payment of this dividend results in a 55% payout ratio based on net income available to common stockholders.  Based on a share price of $30.06 on July 19, 2019, this semi-annual dividend, when annualized, results in a dividend yield of approximately 2.33%. The Company's common stock is available through brokers and is quoted on the OTCQB under the stock symbol "NWYF". 

    Financial Highlights

    • Total assets were $934MM, total loans, net, were $644MM, and total deposits were $748MM at June 30, 2019.
    • Loans, net, including loans held for sale, increased $19.4MM from December 31, 2018 to $648MM and increased $26.2MM from June 30, 2018.
    • In April 2019, the Bank sold $17.3MM in residential loans at a gain of $372M.
    • The 2018 accounting change requiring unrealized gains/losses on equity securities to be recognized in the income statement accounted for $2.2MM of pretax income as of June 30, 2019.
    • Excluding marketable equity securities gains, both realized and unrealized, year to date pretax net income was $3.5MM, a 53% increase compared to the same period in 2018.
    • The net interest margin at June 30, 2019 was 3.44%.
    • The yield on earning assets was 4.11% and the cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.84%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.
    • For the quarter ended June 30, 2019, the trailing twelve months Return on Average Assets was 0.70% and Return on Average Equity was 7.81%.
    • Regulatory capital ratios at June 30, 2019 were 10.92% Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets, 16.77% Total Risk-Based Capital, and 12.47% Common Equity Risk-Based Capital.
    • Nonperforming loans as a percentage of total loans stood at 0.53% at June 30, 2019.
    • The market price of our common stock, as of July 19, 2019, was $30.06.
    Northway Financial, Inc.
    Selected Financial Highlights
    (Unaudited)
                   
    (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended   Six Months Ended
      6/30/2019   6/30/2018   6/30/2019   6/30/2018
                   
    Interest and Dividend Income $ 8,806   $ 8,321     $ 17,692   $ 16,347  
    Interest Expense   1,475     1,261       2,940     2,134  
    Net Interest and Dividend Income   7,331     7,060       14,752     14,213  
    Provision for Loan Losses   210     -       210     -  
    All Other Noninterest Income   1,717     1,258       3,275     2,429  
    Realized Gains on Securities Available-for-Sale, net   388     -       545     -  
    Noninterest Expense   7,651     7,029       14,892     14,381  
    Net Income Before Gains on Marketable Equity Securities, net   1,575     1,289       3,470     2,261  
    Gain on Marketable Equity Securities Sold, net   225     115       498     255  
    Unrealized Gain (Loss) on Marketable Equity Securities Held, net   238     (233 )     2,164     (1,124 )
    Income before Income Tax Expense   2,038     1,171       6,132     1,392  
    Income Tax Expense (Benefit)   294     110       1,092     (84 )
    Net Income $ 1,744   $ 1,061     $ 5,040   $ 1,476  
    Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 1,744   $ 1,061     $ 5,040   $ 1,476  
    Earnings per Common Share, Basic $ 0.63   $ 0.39     $ 1.83   $ 0.54  



        6/30/2019   12/31/2018   6/30/2018  
                   
    Balance Sheet              
    Total Assets   $ 933,770   $ 926,898   $ 944,440  
    Cash and Due from Banks and Interest-Bearing Deposits     36,399     18,132     20,065  
    Securities Available-for-Sale, at Fair Value     195,173     225,409     242,643  
    Marketable Equity Securities, at Fair Value     17,611     17,978     19,972  
    Loans, Net, including loans held for sale     647,733     628,343     621,581  
    Total Liabilities     846,020     847,480     866,482  
    Retail Non-Maturity Deposits     494,974     494,793     501,537  
    Municipal Non-Maturity Deposits     98,764     101,746     106,408  
    Certificates of Deposit     154,390     128,993     109,037  
    Federal Home Loan Bank Advances     -     13,848     59,987  
    Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase     67,430     79,340     60,545  
    Junior Subordinated Debentures     20,620     20,620     20,620  
    Shareholders' Equity     87,750     79,418     77,958  
    Profitability and Efficiency              
    Net Interest Margin     3.44 %   3.36 %   3.36 %
    Yield on Earning Assets     4.11     3.91     3.85  
    Cost of Interest Bearing Liabilities     0.84     0.70     0.61  
    Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding   $ 31.89   $ 28.86   $ 28.33  
    Tangible Book Value Per Share of Common Shares Outstanding     28.28     25.25     24.71  
    Capital and Credit              
    Tier 1 Core Capital to Average Assets     10.92 %   9.83 %   10.22 %
    Common Equity Risk-Based Capital     12.47     12.08     11.86  
    Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital     15.60     15.27     15.00  
    Total Risk-Based Capital     16.77     16.44     16.13  
    Common Shares Outstanding     2,751,650     2,751,650     2,751,650  
    Weighted Average Number of Common Shares, Basic     2,751,650     2,751,650     2,751,650  
    Nonperforming Loans as a % of Total Loans     0.53     0.34     0.56  
    Allowance for Loan Losses as a % of Nonperforming Loans     216     323     219  

    About Northway Financial, Inc.

    Northway Financial, Inc., headquartered in North Conway, New Hampshire, is a bank holding company. Through its subsidiary bank, Northway Bank, the Company offers a broad range of financial products and services to individuals, businesses and the public sector from its 16 full-service banking offices and its loan production offices located in Bedford and Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

    Forward-looking Statements

    Statements included in this press release that are not historical or current fact are "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical earnings and those presently anticipated or projected.  Northway Financial, Inc. disclaims any obligation to subsequently revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of such statements, or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

    Contact:

    Gary Laurash

    Chief Financial Officer

    603-326-7377

    Source: Northway Financial Inc.

