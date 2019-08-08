Quantcast

    NorthState Announces Quarterly Dividend

    By GlobeNewswire,  August 08, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


    HIGH POINT, N.C., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthState, a fiber optic network, cloud and IT services provider, announced today that the board of directors of NorthState declared a cash dividend of $1.30 per share on the company's common stock.  The dividend is payable on September 5, 2019 to stockholders of record on August 19, 2019.

    About NorthState

    NorthState is a technology company focused on inspiring the Internet-driven lifestyle through high-touch experiences.  Its fiber-delivered, ultrafast Internet and Internet-driven applications enable residential customers and businesses to efficiently and securely take advantage of the Internet.  Through its Technology Solutions business unit, NorthState provides data center colocation, customized cloud and IT solutions, managed disaster recovery services, managed security and unified communications. For more information, visit northstate.net.

    Contacts:  
    NorthState LHA
    Andrew Stevenson Harriet Fried, SVP
    336-821-8801 212-838-3777
    investor.relations@nscom.com hfried@lhai.com

    Source: NorthState

