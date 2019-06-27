Quantcast

    NorthState Announces Availability of Audited Consolidated Financial Statements

    By GlobeNewswire,  June 27, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


    HIGH POINT, N.C., June 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthState, a leading fiber optic network, cloud and IT services provider, announced today the availability of its 2018 audited consolidated financial statements.  The statements, and the report of the company's independent auditors, are available in the Investor Relations section of NorthState's website.

    About NorthState

    NorthState is a technology company focused on inspiring the Internet-driven lifestyle through high-touch experiences.  Its fiber-delivered, ultrafast Internet and Internet-driven applications enable residential customers and businesses to efficiently and securely take advantage of the Internet.  Through its Technology Solutions business unit, NorthState provides data center colocation, customized cloud and IT solutions, managed disaster recovery services, managed security and unified communications. For more information, visit northstate.net.

    Contacts:    
    NorthState   LHA
    Andrew Stevenson   Harriet Fried, SVP
    336-821-8801   212-838-3777
    investor.relations@nscom.com   hfried@lhai.com

    Source: NorthState

