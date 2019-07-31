Quantcast

Northrop Grumman Appoints Todd Ernst as Vice President, Investor Relations

By GlobeNewswire,  July 31, 2019, 10:00:00 AM EDT


FALLS CHURCH, Va., July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has appointed Todd Ernst, vice president of investor relations, reporting to Ken Bedingfield, corporate vice president and chief financial officer, effective August 5. Ernst succeeds Steve Movius, who will continue to serve as corporate vice president and treasurer until his planned retirement in early 2020.

Prior to joining Northrop Grumman, Ernst served as vice president of investor relations at GE. Previously, he was vice president of corporate development at Raytheon, and led investor relations for seven years. Ernst joined Raytheon in 2010 as director, competitive assessment for corporate strategy.

Ernst has also held senior positions at Balyasny Asset Management and Neuberger Berman, covering aerospace and defense and other industry sectors. He holds a Bachelor of Arts from DePauw University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business. He is a designated Certified Treasury Professional. 

Northrop Grumman is a leading global security company providing innovative systems, products and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, C4ISR, space, strike, and logistics and modernization to customers worldwide. Please visit news.northropgrumman.com and follow us on Twitter, @NGCNews, for more information.

Contact:   Tim Paynter
    703-280-2720 (office)
    Timothy.Paynter@ngc.com 

Source: Northrop Grumman Corporation

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: NOC




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8286.59
12.98  ▲  0.16%
DJIA 27200.57
2.55  ▲  0.01%
S&P 500 3014.68
1.50  ▲  0.05%
Data as of Jul 31, 2019 | 12:54PM
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar