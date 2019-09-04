Northisle Announces AGM Results and Grants Stock Options





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northisle Copper and Gold Inc. (TSX-V:NCX)("Northisle" or the "Company") recently held its 2019 Annual General Meeting in Vancouver. All motions passed with a 99% approval rate and included the appointment of Hay and Watson as auditors of Northisle, approval of Northisle's incentive stock option plan, and the re-election of John McClintock, David Douglas, Larry Yau, Martino di Ciccio, and Dale Corman as Directors. Brandon Macdonald did not stand for re-election to the Board. The Company wishes to thank Mr. Macdonald for his contributions to the Company.

Stock Options

The Company has approved the granting of stock options to directors, officers, and consultants for the purchase of 1,530,000 common shares of the Company. The options will vest over a two-year period, with one-third vested on issue, one-third on the first anniversary date and one-third on the second anniversary date. These options have a five-year term and allow the holder to purchase one common share of the company for $0.07 cents a share until September 4, 2024.

On behalf of Northisle Copper and Gold Inc.

"John McClintock"

John McClintock, P. Eng

President, CEO and Director

www.northisle.ca

