    Northfield Capital Corporation Announces Normal Course Issuer Bid

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 04, 2019, 12:03:00 PM EDT


    TORONTO, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Capital Corporation ("Northfield") (TSX-V: NFD.A) announced today its intention to effect a normal course issuer bid through the facilities of the TSX Venture Exchange, subject to receipt of regulatory approval.

    Upon receiving regulatory approval, Northfield may, during the 12-month period commencing July 8, 2019 and ending July 7, 2020, purchase on the TSX Venture Exchange up to 117,529 Class A restricted voting shares in total, representing approximately 5% of the Class A restricted voting shares currently issued and outstanding.  The price which Northfield will pay for any such shares will be the market price at the time of acquisition.  The actual number of Class A restricted voting shares which may be purchased and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Northfield.  Northfield has retained Leede Jones Gable Inc. to effect purchases on its behalf pursuant to the bid.  Northfield is effecting the bid at this time as it believes that its Class A restricted voting shares are undervalued at their current market prices and that the purchase of Class A restricted voting shares would be a prudent use of funds. 

    Northfield previously repurchased for cancellation 77,352 Class A restricted voting shares at an average price of approximately $28.09 (including commissions) per share pursuant to a normal course issuer bid that existed over a 12-month period expiring June 19, 2019, all of which have been cancelled.

    Northfield is an investment company with interests in the technology, manufacturing and resource industries.

    For further information, please contact:

    Brent Peters, Vice-President, Finance and Treasurer

    Telephone: (416) 416-628-5902

    Facsimile: (416) 416-628-5911

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is

    defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the

    adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Source: Northfield Capital Corporation

