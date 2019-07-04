Northfield Capital Corporation Acquires Securities of Gatling Exploration Inc.





TORONTO, July 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northfield Capital Corporation (the "Acquirer") (TSX-V:NFDA) announces that it has acquired ownership and control of 163,000 common shares (the "Subject Shares") of Gatling Exploration Inc. (the "Company") (TSX-V:GTR), Suite 1680 - 200 Burrard St., Vancouver, BC, V6C 3L6 on July 3, 2019, representing approximately 0.3% of all issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of such date immediately following such transaction.



Immediately before the transaction described above, the Acquirer held an aggregate of 4,495,357 common shares of the Company, representing approximately 9.5% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Upon completion of the transaction described above, the Acquirer owns and controls an aggregate of 4,658,357 common shares of the Company (the "Owned Shares"), representing approximately 9.8% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of July 3, 2019 immediately following the transaction described above.

Immediately before the transaction described above, the Acquirer and its joint actor (Robert Cudney) held an aggregate of 4,620,357 common shares of the Company. Of these totals, 4,495,357 common shares were held by the Acquirer directly, and 125,000 common shares were held by its joint actor, representing approximately 9.7% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Upon completion of the transaction described above, the Acquirer, together with its joint actor, own and control an aggregate of 4,783,357 common shares of the Company (of which the 4,658,357 Owned Shares are owned by the Acquirer directly and 125,000 common shares are owned by its joint actor), representing approximately 10.1% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company as of July 3, 2019 immediately following the transaction described above.

The Subject Shares were acquired through the facilities of the stock exchange. The holdings of securities of the Company by the Acquirer and its joint actor are managed for investment purposes, and the Acquirer and its joint actor could increase or decrease their investments in the Company at any time, or continue to maintain their current investment position, depending on market conditions or any other relevant factor. The aggregate consideration payable for the Subject Shares was $64,645.00, calculated as an aggregate of 163,000 Subject Shares acquired at a purchase price of $0.40 per share.

The trade was effected in reliance upon the exemption contained in Section 2.3 of National Instrument 45-106 on the basis that the Acquirer is an "accredited investor" as defined herein.

Additional Information

A copy of the applicable securities report filed in connection with the matters set forth above may be obtained by contacting:

Brent Peters - Director and VP Finance

141 Adelaide Street West, Suite 301

Toronto, Ontario M5H 3L5

tel: 416-628-5901

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: Northfield Capital Corporation; Gatling Exploration Inc.