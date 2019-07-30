Northeast Bank Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Results and Declares Dividend





LEWISTON, Maine, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the "Bank") (NASDAQ:NBN), a Maine-based full-service financial institution, today reported a net loss of $603 thousand, or ($0.07) per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of $4.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2019 was $13.9 million, or $1.52 per diluted common share, compared to $16.2 million, or $1.77 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2018.

The current quarter and year-end results included $6.0 million and $6.4 million, respectively, of non-recurring expenses (after tax) related to the Bank's recently completed corporate reorganization. Excluding these non-recurring expenses, the Bank recorded net operating earnings (non-GAAP) of $5.4 million, or $0.59 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and $20.3 million, or $2.20 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2019. We refer to results excluding these non-recurring items as "net operating earnings."

Reported net income, non-recurring expenses, and net operating earnings for the quarters and years ended June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, are set forth below:

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) Available to Common Shareholders (GAAP) to Net

Operating Earnings (non-GAAP)1 Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Net income (loss) (GAAP) $ (603 ) $ 4,344 $ 13,884 $ 16,166 Items excluded from net operating earnings, net of tax: Write-off of fair value adjustment on trust preferred securities 5,057 - 5,057 - Termination of interest rate swaps and caps 793 - 793 - Related legal and professional fees 162 - 523 - Total after-tax items 6,012 - 6,373 - Net operating earnings (non-GAAP) $ 5,409 $ 4,344 $ 20,257 $ 16,166 Weighted average common shares outstanding -diluted 9,041,926 9,116,157 9,156,233 9,129,152 Reported diluted earnings (loss) per share (GAAP) $ (0.07 ) $ 0.48 $ 1.52 $ 1.77 Items excluded from net operating earnings2 0.66 - 0.68 - Net operating earnings per share (non-GAAP) -diluted2 $ 0.59 $ 0.48 $ 2.20 $ 1.77 1 Management believes operating earnings, which exclude non-recurring items related to the corporate reorganization, provide a more meaningful representation of the Bank's performance.

2 The calculation of net operating earnings per share (non-GAAP) -diluted includes dilutive shares of 171,054 and 166,466 for the three months and year ended June 30, 2019, since net operating earnings are in a net income position for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on August 30, 2019, to shareholders of record as of August 16, 2019.

"The growing value of our streamlined business strategy is reflected in this year's results, in which we achieved 19.1% growth in our LASG portfolio, and 11.8% growth in our total loan portfolio," said Richard Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. "For the fourth quarter, our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group originated $51.8 million of loans and purchased loans with a recorded investment of $47.1 million. Removing the effects of the corporate reorganization, which we consider to be non-recurring, our quarterly activity helped us achieve net operating earnings per share of $0.59, an operating return on average equity of 14.2%, an operating return on average assets of 1.8%, and an operating efficiency ratio of 55.2%."

As of June 30, 2019, total assets were $1.2 billion, a decrease of $4.1 million, or 0.4%, from total assets of $1.2 billion as of June 30, 2018. The principal components of the changes in the balance sheet follow:

The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three months and year ended June 30, 2019:

June 30, 2019

Balance March 31, 2019

Balance

Change ($)

Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) LASG Purchased $ 326,640 $ 320,326 $ 6,314 1.97 % LASG Originated 493,413 478,020 15,393 3.22 % SBA 63,053 63,653 (600 ) (0.94 %) Community Banking 91,954 99,654 (7,700 ) (7.73 %) Total $ 975,060 $ 961,653 $ 13,407 1.39 % June 30, 2019

Balance March 31, 2019

Balance

Change ($)

Change (%) (Dollars in thousands) LASG Purchased $ 326,640 $ 290,972 $ 35,668 12.26 % LASG Originated 493,413 397,363

96,050 24.17 % SBA 63,053 60,156 2,897 4.82 % Community Banking 91,954 123,311 (31,357 ) (25.43 %) Total $ 975,060 $ 871,802 $ 103,258 11.84 %

Loans generated by the Bank's Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group ("LASG") for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 totaled $98.9 million, which consisted of $47.1 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 94.3% of unpaid principal balance, and $51.8 million of originated loans. The Bank's Small Business Administration ("SBA") Division closed $8.1 million of new loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2019, of which $7.7 million was funded. In addition, the Bank sold $6.6 million of the guaranteed portion of SBA loans in the secondary market, of which $1.2 million were originated in the current quarter and $5.4 million were originated in prior quarters. Residential loan production sold in the secondary market totaled $12.5 million for the quarter.

An overview of the Bank's LASG portfolio follows:

LASG Portfolio Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Purchased Originated Total LASG Purchased Originated Total LASG (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 49,948 $ 51,830 $ 101,778 $ 56,233 $ 66,588 $ 122,821 Net investment basis 47,107 51,830 98,937 52,637 66,588 119,225 Loan returns during the period: Yield 12.27 % 7.75 % 9.53 % 10.87 % 7.45 % 8.83 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 12.27 % 7.75 % 9.53 % 11.49 % 7.45 % 9.08 % Year Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Purchased Originated Total LASG Purchased Originated Total LASG (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 144,372 $ 271,179 $ 415,551 $ 137,249 $ 224,546 $ 361,795 Net investment basis 135,848 271,179 407,027 124,111 224,546 348,657 Loan returns during the period: Yield 10.38 % 7.67 % 8.80 % 11.35 % 6.80 % 8.66 % Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 10.57 % 7.67 % 8.88 % 11.73 % 6.80 % 8.82 % Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 360,472 $ 493,413 $ 853,885 $ 326,855 $ 397,363 $ 724,218 Net investment basis 326,640 493,413 820,053 290,972 397,363 688,335 (1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled "Total Return on Purchased Loans."

Short-term investments decreased by $99.1 million, or 64.5%, from June 30, 2018, primarily due to the payoff of trust preferred securities and the corporate reorganization, which allows the Bank to carry lower levels of excess cash due to the release of previous funding commitments made to the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. The Bank reinvested the short-term investments into funding loan growth.



Deposits decreased by $12.6 million, or 1.3%, from June 30, 2018, attributable primarily to decreases in money market accounts of $150.1 million, or 35.7%, and savings and checking accounts of $8.6 million, or 7.8%, partially offset by an increase in time deposits of $149.5 million, or 42.5%.



Subordinated debt decreased by $9.1 million, or 38.1%, from June 30, 2018, primarily attributable to the redemption of trust preferred securities held by Northeast Bancorp immediately prior to the corporate reorganization.



Shareholders' equity increased by $15.2 million, or 11.0%, from June 30, 2018, primarily due to net income of $13.9 million for the year, as well as $1.4 million of stock-based compensation for the year.

Net income decreased by $4.9 million to a $603 thousand net loss for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to net income of $4.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. Net operating earnings increased by $1.1 million to $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to net operating earnings of $4.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018.

Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $2.9 million to $17.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $14.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to higher transactional income in the purchased portfolio, and higher average balances and yields in the loan portfolio. These increases were partially offset by higher funding costs and higher average deposit balances.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 99,007 $ 1,272 5.15 % $ 128,296 $ 1,630 5.10 % SBA 66,126 1,194 7.24 % 56,088 1,116 7.98 % LASG: Originated 482,213 9,317 7.75 % 381,783 7,088 7.45 % Purchased 313,515 9,588 12.27 % 259,119 7,021 10.87 % Total LASG 795,728 18,905 9.53 % 640,902 14,109 8.83 % Total $ 960,861 $ 21,371 8.92 % $ 825,286 $ 16,855 8.19 % Year Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 107,685 $ 5,590 5.19 % $ 139,239 $ 6,871 4.93 % SBA 70,016 5,285 7.55 % 53,030 3,888 7.33 % LASG: Originated 434,570 33,348 7.67 % 350,427 23,834 6.80 % Purchased 312,213 32,404 10.38 % 242,652 27,553 11.35 % Total LASG 746,783 65,752 8.80 % 593,079 51,387 8.66 % Total $ 924,484 $ 76,627 8.29 % $ 785,348 $ 62,146 7.91 % (1) Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled "Total Return on Purchased Loans." Wh­en compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018, transactional income for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 increased by $1.2 million, while regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $956 thousand due to the increase in average balances. The total return on p­­­­­­­­urchased loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 12.3%. When compared to the year ended June 30, 2018, transactional income for the year ended June 30, 2019 decreased by $582 thousand, while regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $5.1 million due to the increase in average balances. Total return for the year ended June 30, 2019 was 10.6%. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 5,999 7.67 % $ 5,043 7.81 % Transactional income: Gain on loan sales - 0.00 % 402 0.62 % Gain on sale of real estate owned - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Other noninterest income - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 3,589 4.60 % 1,978 3.06 % Total transactional income 3,589 4.60 % 2,380 3.68 % Total $ 9,588 12.27 % $ 7,423 11.49 %







Year Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 23,849 7.64 % $ 18,752 7.73 % Transactional income: Gain on loan sales 582 0.19 % 918 0.38 % Gain on sale of real estate owned - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Other noninterest income - 0.00 % - 0.00 % Accelerated accretion and loan fees 8,555 2.74 % 8,801 3.62 % Total transactional income 9,137 2.93 % 9,719 4.00 % Total $ 32,986 10.57 % $ 28,471 11.73 % (1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.



2. Noninterest income decreased by $808 thousand for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018, principally due to the following:

A decrease in gain on sale of SBA loans of $806 thousand, due to lower volume of SBA loans sold in the quarter; and

A decrease in gain on sale of other loans of $402 thousand, due to no loans sold in the current quarter as compared to the sale of two LASG purchased loans in the quarter ended June 30, 2018; partially offset by,

An increase in fees for other services to customers of $143 thousand, due to higher commercial loan servicing fees; and

A decrease in loss recognized on real estate owned and other repossessed collateral of $98 thousand.

3. Noninterest expense increased by $9.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2018, primarily due to the following:

An increase in pre-tax reorganization expense of $8.3 million, which included the write-off of the fair value mark on trust preferred securities of $7.1 million, the loss associated with the termination of related interest rate swaps and caps of $1.1 million and the related legal and other professional costs of $183 thousand;

An increase in salaries and employee benefits of $524 thousand, primarily due to an increase in incentive compensation; and

An increase in data processing fees of $403 thousand, primarily due to increased IT outsourcing costs; partially offset by,

A decrease in professional fees of $212 thousand, primarily due to a decrease in accounting and audit, legal, and other professional fees for the quarter, unrelated to the corporate reorganization; and

A decrease in occupancy and equipment of $208 thousand, primarily due to a decrease in equipment repairs and maintenance expense.

4. Income tax expense decreased by $2.0 million to $276 thousand, for the quarter ended June 30, 2019, compared to $2.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2018. The decrease in expense was primarily due to the following:

An income tax benefit of $2.3 million recorded in connection with the redemption of the trust preferred securities and the loss associated with the termination of related interest rate swaps and caps; offset by,

A decrease in excess tax benefits recognized in the current period of $110 thousand.



Excluding the effects of the corporate reorganization, the effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2019 was 32.5%, compared to the effective tax rate for the quarter ended June 30, 2018 of 34.5%. The decrease was related to the decrease in the statutory federal income tax rate for the year ended June 30, 2019 compared to the statutory federal income tax rate for the year ended June 30, 2018, offset by changes in state apportionment and permanent items.

As of June 30, 2019, nonperforming assets totaled $16.7 million, or 1.45% of total assets, as compared to $14.2 million, or 1.23% of total assets, as of June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to the addition of an originated relationship of $1.0 million, which was placed on nonaccrual during the quarter ended June 30, 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, past due loans totaled $14.6 million, or 1.50% of total loans, as compared to past due loans totaling $7.7 million, or 0.89% of total loans as of June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to four originated relationships totaling $4.4 million and four purchased loan relationships totaling $1.8 million that were past due as of June 30, 2019.

As of June 30, 2019, the Bank's Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 12.9%, compared to 13.9% at June 30, 2018, and the Total capital ratio was 18.0% at June 30, 2019, as compared to 18.6% at June 30, 2018. Capital ratios were affected by the capital used in the corporate reorganization to redeem the trust preferred debt and the termination of related interest rate swaps and caps , as well as the assumption of the subordinated debt from the Company to the Bank, offset by earnings for the year.

About Northeast Bank

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) is a full-service bank headquartered in Lewiston, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via ten branches. Our Loan Acquisition and Servicing Group purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis and our SBA Division supports the needs of growing businesses nationally. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net operating earnings, operating earnings per share, operating return on average assets, operating return on average equity, operating efficiency ratio, operating noninterest expense to average total assets, tangible common shareholders' equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank's control. The Bank's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in interest rates and real estate values; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; the effects of weakness in general economic conditions on a national basis or in the local markets in which the Bank operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay our loans; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of loan loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changing government regulation; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud and natural disasters; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank's Annual Report on Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the Securities and Exchange Commission by Northeast Bancorp prior to completion of the corporate reorganization and submitted to the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation by the Bank after completion of the corporate reorganization. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NBN-F





NORTHEAST BANK BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30, 2019 June 30, 2018 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 2,482 $ 3,889 Short-term investments 54,425 153,513 Total cash and cash equivalents 56,907 157,402 Available-for-sale securities, at fair value 75,774 81,068 Equity securities, at fair value 6,938 6,619 Total investment securities 82,712 87,687 Residential real estate loans held for sale 3,179 3,405 SBA loans held for sale 731 3,750 Total loans held for sale 3,910 7,155 Loans Commercial real estate 668,496 579,450 Commercial and industrial 232,839 188,852 Residential real estate 71,218 100,256 Consumer 2,507 3,244 Total loans 975,060 871,802 Less: Allowance for loan losses 5,702 4,807 Loans, net 969,358 866,995 Premises and equipment, net 5,582 6,591 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 1,957 2,233 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,258 1,652 Intangible assets, net 434 867 Loan servicing rights, net 2,851 2,970 Bank-owned life insurance 17,057 16,620 Other assets 11,832 7,564 Total assets $ 1,153,858 $ 1,157,736 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits Demand $ 68,782 $ 72,272 Savings and interest checking 101,061 109,637 Money market 270,835 420,886 Time 501,693 352,145 Total deposits 942,371 954,940 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 15,000 Subordinated debt 14,829 23,958 Capital lease obligation 323 605 Other liabilities 27,755 24,803 Total liabilities 1,000,278 1,019,306



Commitments and contingencies - - Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 2018 - - Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,997,326 and 8,056,527 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively 8,997 8,057 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; 44,783 and 882,314 shares issued and outstanding at

June 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively 45 882 Additional paid-in capital 78,095 77,016 Retained earnings 67,581 54,236 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,138 ) (1,761 ) Total shareholders' equity 153,580 138,430 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,153,858 $ 1,157,736





NORTHEAST BANK STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 21,371 $ 16,855 $ 76,627 $ 62,146 Interest on available-for-sale securities 455 298 1,684 1,111 Other interest and dividend income 729 819 3,519 2,636 Total interest and dividend income 22,555 17,972 81,830 65,893 Interest expense: Deposits 4,656 2,896 16,768 9,897 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 120 109 479 547 Subordinated debt 486 552 2,238 2,102 Obligation under capital lease agreements 5 7 24 38 Total interest expense 5,267 3,564 19,509 12,584 Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses 17,288 14,408 62,321 53,309 Provision for loan losses 262 254 1,309 1,410 Net interest and dividend income after provision for loan losses 17,026 14,154 61,012 51,899 Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 529 386 1,769 1,822 Gain on sales of SBA loans 227 1,033 2,588 2,955 Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale 225 159 611 931 Gain on sales of other loans - 402 582 918 Net unrealized gain on equity securities 76 - 151 - Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net



(40



(138



(104







(123



and premises and equipment, net ) ) ﻿) ) Bank-owned life insurance income 110 109 437 441 Other noninterest income 24 8 82 84 Total noninterest income 1,151 1,959 6,116 7,028 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 6,333 5,809 23,323 21,565 Occupancy and equipment expense 958 1,166 3,650 4,585 Professional fees 246 458 1,402 1,749 Data processing fees 1,004 601 3,769 2,447 Marketing expense 166 143 580 472 Loan acquisition and collection expense 281 356 1,913 1,354 FDIC insurance premiums 77 80 320 317 Intangible asset amortization 108 108 433 433 Reorganization expense 8,334 - 8,695 - Other noninterest expense 997 757 3,428 2,808 Total noninterest expense 18,504 9,478 47,513 35,730 Income (loss) before income tax expense (327 ) 6,635 19,615 23,197 Income tax expense 276 2,291 5,731 7,031 Net income (loss) $ (603 ) $ 4,344 $ 13,884 $ 16,166 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 9,041,926 8,934,038 9,032,530 8,906,710 Diluted 9,041,926 9,116,157 9,156,233 9,129,152 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ 0.49 $ 1.54 $ 1.81 Diluted (0.07 ) 0.48 1.52 1.77 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.04 $ 0.04





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 83,372 $ 455 2.19 % $ 88,933 $ 298 1.34 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 960,861 21,371 8.92 % 825,286 16,855 8.19 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,258 20 6.38 % 1,655 24 5.82 % Short-term investments (4) 119,788 709 2.37 % 178,244 795 1.79 % Total interest-earning assets 1,165,279 22,555 7.76 % 1,094,118 17,972 6.59 % Cash and due from banks 2,351 2,611 Other non-interest earning assets 32,864 30,430 Total assets $ 1,200,494 $ 1,127,159 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 70,645 $ 63 0.36 % $ 73,357 $ 59 0.32 % Money market accounts 279,307 1,124 1.61 % 447,775 1,580 1.42 % Savings accounts 35,697 14 0.16 % 37,799 14 0.15 % Time deposits 537,155 3,455 2.58 % 309,362 1,243 1.61 % Total interest-bearing deposits 922,804 4,656 2.02 % 868,293 2,896 1.34 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 120 3.21 % 15,000 109 2.91 % Subordinated debt 19,272 486 10.11 % 23,915 552 9.26 % Capital lease obligations 348 5 5.76 % 629 7 4.46 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 957,424 5,267 2.21 % 907,837 3,564 1.57 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 80,538 76,368 Other liabilities 9,534 8,654 Total liabilities 1,047,496 992,859 Shareholders' equity 152,998 134,300 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,200,494 $ 1,127,159 Net interest income $ 17,288 $ 14,408 Interest rate spread 5.55 % 5.02 % Net interest margin (5) 5.95 % 5.28 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.













NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Year Ended June 30, 2019 2018 Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 85,232 $ 1,684 1.98 % $ 92,599 $ 1,111 1.20 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 924,484 76,627 8.29 % 785,348 62,156 7.91 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,475 95 6.44 % 1,803 89 4.94 % Short-term investments (4) 153,609 3,424 2.23 % 171,360 2,547 1.49 % Total interest-earning assets 1,164,800 81,830 7.03 % 1,051,110 65,903 6.27 % Cash and due from banks 2,542 2,889 Other non-interest earning assets 30,968 31,550 Total assets $ 1,198,310 $ 1,085,549 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 70,822 $ 246 0.35 % $ 70,486 $ 210 0.30 % Money market accounts 344,631 5,383 1.56 % 407,680 5,145 1.26 % Savings accounts 35,619 56 0.16 % 37,514 57 0.15 % Time deposits 471,777 11,083 2.35 % 311,544 4,485 1.44 % Total interest-bearing deposits 922,849 16,768 1.82 % 827,224 9,897 1.20 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 479 3.19 % 16,947 547 3.23 % Subordinated debt 22,885 2,238 9.78 % 23,787 2,102 8.84 % Capital lease obligations 455 24 5.27 % 730 38 5.21 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 961,189 19,509 2.03 % 868,688 12,584 1.45 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 80,848 79,767 Other liabilities 8,814 7,472 Total liabilities 1,050,851 955,927 Shareholders' equity 147,459 129,622 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,198,310 $ 1,085,549 Net interest income (5) $ 62,321 $ 53,319 Interest rate spread 5.00 % 4.82 % Net interest margin (6) 5.35 % 5.07 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Includes tax-exempt interest income of $10 thousand for the year ended June 30, 2018. (6) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.





NORTHEAST BANK SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended: June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018



$



17,288



$



15,033



$



15,643



$



14,359



$



14,408 Net interest income Provision for loan losses 262 414 101 532 254 Noninterest income 1,151 1,866 1,545 1,554 1,959 Noninterest expense 18,504 9,752 9,903 9,355 9,478 Net income (loss) (603 ) 4,828 5,125 4,534 4,344 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 9,041,926 9,044,230 9,048,397 8,995,925 8,934,038 Diluted 9,041,926 9,198,077 9,201,557 9,183,729 9,116,157 Earnings (loss) per common share: Basic $ (0.07 ) $ 0.53 $ 0.57 $ 0.50 $ 0.49 Diluted (0.07 ) 0.52 0.56 0.49 0.48 Operating earnings per common share: Basic $ 0.60 $ 0.53 $ 0.57 $ 0.50 $ 0.49 Diluted 0.59 0.52 0.56 0.49 0.48 Dividends declared per common share 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 Return (loss) on average assets (0.20 %) 1.63 % 1.70 % 1.51 % 1.55 % Return (loss) on average equity (1.58 %) 13.00 % 13.94 % 12.81 % 12.97 % Net interest rate spread (1) 5.55 % 4.81 % 5.00 % 4.61 % 5.02 % Net interest margin (2) 5.95 % 5.20 % 5.33 % 4.93 % 5.28 % Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 100.35 % 57.71 % 57.62 % 58.79 % 57.91 % Noninterest expense to average total assets 6.18 % 3.29 % 3.28 % 3.12 % 3.37 % Average interest-earning assets to average 121.71 % 121.65 % 120.67 % 120.72 % 120.52 % interest-bearing liabilities Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP) (4) 1.81 % 1.63 % 1.70 % 1.51 % 1.55 % Operating return on average equity (non-GAAP) (4) 14.18 % 13.00 % 13.94 % 12.81 % 12.97 % Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) (4) 55.15 % 57.71 % 57.62 % 58.79 % 57.91 % Operating noninterest expense to average total assets (non-GAAP) (4) 3.40 % 3.29 % 3.28 % 3.12 % 3.37 % As of: June 30, 2019

March 31, 2019

December 31, 2018

September 30, 2018

June 30, 2018 Nonperforming loans: Originated portfolio: Residential real estate $ 2,772 $ 2,317 $ 2,595 $ 2,784 $ 3,212 Commercial real estate 3,892 3,336 2,764 1,703 1,499 Commercial and industrial 1,284 1,495 1,420 1,454 1,368 Consumer 148 236 216 185 134 Total originated portfolio 8,096 7,384 6,995 6,126 6,213 Total purchased portfolio 6,671 5,366 5,351 5,375 5,745 Total nonperforming loans 14,767 12,750 12,346 11,501 11,958 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 1,957 2,014 1,463 1,549 2,233 Total nonperforming assets $ 16,724 $ 14,764 $ 13,809 $ 13,050 $ 14,191 Past due loans to total loans 1.50 % 2.16 % 1.95 % 1.09 % 0.89 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.51 % 1.33 % 1.32 % 1.30 % 1.37 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.45 % 1.20 % 1.16 % 1.08 % 1.23 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.58 % 0.59 % 0.57 % 0.60 % 0.55 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 38.61 % 44.38 % 42.99 % 45.98 % 40.20 % Commercial real estate loans to total capital (5) 282.05 % 251.02 % 242.38 % 230.48 % 200.74 % Net loans to core deposits (6) 103.33 % 94.19 % 94.84 % 87.17 % 91.54 % Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale 33.37 % 33.27 % 35.17 % 33.75 % 33.10 % Equity to total assets 13.31 % 12.44 % 12.44 % 11.81 % 11.96 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 15.89 % 16.23 % 16.04 % 16.50 % 16.02 % Total capital ratio 18.01 % 19.33 % 19.15 % 19.81 % 19.28 % Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 12.86 % 13.58 % 13.20 % 12.83 % 13.12 % Total shareholders' equity $ 153,580 $ 153,188 $ 148,491 $ 143,391 $ 138,430 Less: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders' equity 153,580 153,188 148,491 143,391 138,430 Less: Intangible assets (7) (3,285 ) (3,485 ) (3,583 ) (3,768 ) (3,837 ) Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 150,295 $ 149,703 $ 144,908 $ 139,623 $ 134,593 Common shares outstanding 9,042,109 9,041,868 9,048,863 9,047,390 8,938,841 Book value per common share $ 16.98 $ 16.94 $ 16.41 $ 15.85 $ 15.49 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (8) 16.62 16.56 16.01 15.43 15.06

(1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.

(2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income.

(4) Operating return on average assets, operating return on average equity, operating efficiency ratio, and operating noninterest expense to average total assets utilize net operating earnings (non-GAAP), calculated on page 1 of the earnings release.

(5) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.

(6) Core deposits include all non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand. Loans include loans held for sale.

(7) Includes the core deposit intangible asset and loan servicing rights asset.

(8) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders' equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.





